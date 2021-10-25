Chicago is the latest city to be hit by rampant shoplifting and its Magnificent Mile, the once highly-populated retail destination, is now dotted with empty storefronts as businesses are being driven away by the brazen thieves.
The city has been plagued by a string of robberies and a wave of crime in the past few months, as some say that the city’s ‘soft-on-crime’ policies embolden the thieves. The issue may only grow worse as at least 50 cops have been put on unpaid leave for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Shoplifting cases grew more common following a December 2016 motion from State’s Attorney Kim Foxx that mandated Chicago prosecutors only issue felony charges for theft of property over $1,000.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Chicago thieves were seen on camera taking thousands of dollars worth of luxury purses from a store in the city.
Video released by the Chicago Police Department shows two suspects brazenly taking purses from a Bottega Veneta location near the Magnificent Mile. The incident occurred on Oct. 11 around 2:54 p.m. and resulted in thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise, CWBChicago reported, citing the police video and a source.
– Read more at Fox News
First Norridge, now Skokie. https://t.co/e4WxmUZLYS pic.twitter.com/Me19pO2kmt
— 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) October 5, 2021
Sent by a follower.
This was at the Ulta in Norridge at 4115 N Harlem near the 16th district in #Chicago pic.twitter.com/Ab59s9N2lA
— 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) September 27, 2021
