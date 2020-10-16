NEW YORK — The NFL has launched a series of initiatives associated with LGBTQ History Month, which includes National Coming Out Day on Sunday and Spirit Day on Thursday.
Included are a dedicated website (NFL.com/PRIDE ); a PSA celebrating former NFL players who have come out voicing support; expanded partnerships with GLAAD and The Trevor Project; a pride-themed NFL shield; and an assortment of LGBTQ content airing on NFL Network throughout October.
“The LGBTQ community is an important audience for our sport and a critical part of the NFL family,” said Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s chief diversity officer. “We continually strive to provide an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”
The PSA that will debut Sunday will feature former NFL players Wade Davis, Ryan O’Callaghan, Ryan Russell and Jeff Rohrer. Current players Anthony Barr, Calais Campbell, Rob Gronkowski, Anthony Harris, Marlon Humphrey, DeAndre Hopkins, Jarvis Landry and Dalton Risner will offer their support for the LGBTQ community.
In an NFL.com op-ed, Troy Vincent, who overseas league football operations, discusses his commitment to fostering a welcoming and safe environment to active NFL players who are contemplating coming out.
On Thursday, the NFL will join the pledge to “go purple” to support LGBTQ youth in a united stand against bullying.
NFL PRIDE is an employee resource group that aims to heighten the visibility and celebrate members of the LGBTQ community across NFL offices and teams so that employees of all gender identities and sexual orientations can feel comfortable in the workplace. It also helps provide perspective and advises on league initiatives relating to the LGBTQ community and helps administer an advisory working group consisting of players, staff and advocacy partners.
They could sponsor a homosexual orgy in the middle of the field as the half time show at the super bowl. C’mon man, what’s wrong with that?
There you go another nationwide business that is trying to brainwash moral decent individuals into believing sexual perversion is because God made them that way. The devil is alive,well and welcomed into the lives of these mixed up CEO’s. Every moral person who thinks this is wrong just stop watching or supporting them completely. Let those who believe this is acceptable, to support them. Being a nice person will not get you eternal life. Now in America if you disagree with immorality you are the outcast. What a world!!
““The LGBTQ community is an important audience for our sport and a critical part of the NFL family,””
The NFL officially has turn its back on GOD’s word, Christians, Jews, Muslims and all those who condemn the LGBTQ lifestyle.
I will never watch or support in any way the NFL or the NBA.
I choose to follow GOD and his son Jesus Christ and NOT the lies of the evil one and his disciples.
One’s relationship with GOD is entirely between them and GOD.