Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.

During the pandemic, Lightfoot was accused of do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do hypocrisy for getting her hair cut at a time when beauty parlors were shut down. The mayor defended it after photos surfaced on social media showing her getting her hair cut without wearing a mask.

It happened again on Nov. 9, when the advocacy group Bike Lane Uprising posted a pair of photos. The first showed a mayoral SUV parked in the North Avenue bike lane outside Roeser’s Bakery, 3216 W. North Ave. The other showed Lightfoot waiting in line inside the bakery.”Coincidentally, was at Roeser’s the same time as Lori Lightfoot. Observed her entourage (2 XL SUVs) park in the North Ave bike lane for 10 mins. For some damn donuts. Unreal,” cycling enthusiast Sara Brammeier wrote between the two photos she apparently took that day.

The Bike Lane Uprising tweet, first reported by Block Club Chicago, says, “Hey @chicagosmayor parking in bike lanes so you can get doughnuts means you value doughnuts over the lives of bicyclists. A RECORD NUMBER OF CYCLISTS HAVE BEEN KILLED DURING YOUR TERM. We need a mayor that leads by example. This ain’t it.”

I can’t remember a time when an email subject line made me laugh this hard pic.twitter.com/gBgvYh4rfX — Bike Lane Uprising® (@bikelaneuprise) November 16, 2022

NBC has entered the chat https://t.co/PVrOdXQJlV — Bike Lane Uprising® (@bikelaneuprise) November 16, 2022

We would like to take this time to remind elected officials that bicycle riders vote at disproportionately high rates. “Lightfoot lambasted on social media for allowing security detail to park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts” https://t.co/5iKi7xXX4Q — Bike Lane Uprising® (@bikelaneuprise) November 16, 2022

Mayor Lightfoot’s car caravan parked in a bike lane so she could buy doughnuts, bike advocates said. The Mayor’s Office did not respond to repeated requests for comment about photos a bike advocacy group shared. https://t.co/ToPe2lI6ni pic.twitter.com/uzrHS5T3rg — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) November 16, 2022

