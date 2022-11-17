Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a beating on social media from cycling enthusiasts and their City Council champions for allowing her bodyguard detail and security tail car to park both SUVs in a bike lane so she could run into a North Side doughnut shop.

During the pandemic, Lightfoot was accused of do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do hypocrisy for getting her hair cut at a time when beauty parlors were shut down. The mayor defended it after photos surfaced on social media showing her getting her hair cut without wearing a mask.

It happened again on Nov. 9, when the advocacy group Bike Lane Uprising posted a pair of photos. The first showed a mayoral SUV parked in the North Avenue bike lane outside Roeser’s Bakery, 3216 W. North Ave. The other showed Lightfoot waiting in line inside the bakery.”Coincidentally, was at Roeser’s the same time as Lori Lightfoot. Observed her entourage (2 XL SUVs) park in the North Ave bike lane for 10 mins. For some damn donuts. Unreal,” cycling enthusiast Sara Brammeier wrote between the two photos she apparently took that day.

The Bike Lane Uprising tweet, first reported by Block Club Chicago, says, “Hey @chicagosmayor parking in bike lanes so you can get doughnuts means you value doughnuts over the lives of bicyclists. A RECORD NUMBER OF CYCLISTS HAVE BEEN KILLED DURING YOUR TERM. We need a mayor that leads by example. This ain’t it.”

