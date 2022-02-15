Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that the nation’s capital will end its vaccine mandate this week and its mask mandate on March 1.

“COVID is not as deadly as it was,” Bowser said, noting people can now get vaccinated, The Hill reports.

“Getting vaccinated and booster, we can’t emphasize enough,” she added.

The vaccine mandate for those entering businesses like restaurants will end beginning on Tuesday. Masks will be required in schools and some situations – including public transit – while the broader mandate will be liftext next month.

#Breaking @Fox5DC: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces DC will “dial back” mask requirements on March 1st citing improved Covid-19 numbers. pic.twitter.com/GXOZ4YM90a — Tom Fitzgerald (@FitzFox5DC) February 14, 2022

“We continue to work with our school community,” Bowser said in terms of the city’s school mask mandate – which will remain in place until further notice.

The move comes shortly after several democratic governors in states including New York, New Jersey and Delaware also announced an end to mask mandates.