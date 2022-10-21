Female athletes at a Vermont high school are refusing to bow to transgender ideology despite demands they follow state law and admit they are harming the emotions of a male teammate who watched them undress.
On the all-girls volleyball team at Randolph Union High, an unnamed transgender female, who is 14, is allowed by law in the girls’ locker room. But his pushback began when a female volleyball player, Blake Allen, told TV news station WCAX the male student had made an “inappropriate” comment in front of female teammates while they were changing clothes. She also claimed the girls had been banned from their own locker room as punishment, a claim school officials later disputed.
That local TV news story, which was later called “transphobic” and scrubbed from the WCAX website, was nonetheless picked up by national media outlets and the story went viral. Within days, Randolph Union High was famous – or infamous depending on one’s views – because it was being dragged into the ongoing national debate over “trans rights” versus the rights of female athletes.
Steve McConkey, who leads 4 Winds Christian Athletics, tells AFN it appears the high school fears a lawsuit from the male transgender student so the girls are being banned from their own locker room.
“That’s unheard of,” he says.
In the same school district, the locker room controversy that dates back to September made more headlines this week. A middle school soccer coach is now suspended after calling the same transgender female “he” in a Facebook post in which the coach tangled with the mother of the transgender student.
That suspended coach, Travis Allen, is the father of Blake Allen, Fox News reported.
“The truth is your son watched my daughter and multiple other girls change in the locker room,” the father told the trans teen’s mother. “While he got a free show, they got violated.”
In a letter to the father, Superintendent Layne Millington called that conduct “unprofessional and unbecoming, and flies in the face of the Vermont Principal Association’s athletic regulations, Vermont State regulations, and the RUHS Middle-High School expectations.”
As the volleyball locker room story took off last month, it has followed a familiar pattern: the mother of the transgender student said her son is the victim, not the complaining girls on the volleyball team. The school district complained it has been deluged with harassing phone calls and threatening emails, which were shown during an Oct. 11 school board meeting in which 300-plus people attended.
‘Some girls weren’t dressed at all’
Another now-familiar claim is that most students and parents support the transgender volleyball player, meaning the complaining girls are in the minority. To push back on that claim, The Daily Signal interviewed several volleyball players, including Blake, who spoke publicly last week despite threats against them by school officials.
“A male was in our locker room when volleyball girls were trying to get changed,” Blake, recounting the incident, told Daily Signal reporter Mary Margaret Olohan. “And after I asked him to leave, he didn’t and later looked over at girls with their shirts off. And it made many people uncomfortable and feel violated.”
Blake also showed the Signal emails from school officials that accuse her of “harassing someone based on their gender.” She is now being investigated under the school district’s “Hazing, Harassment, and Bullying” policy.
A second female athlete, Kayla, disputed the claim that the girls weren’t changing clothes.
“Some girls were already dressed. Some girls weren’t dressed at all. Some girls were in the middle of changing,” Kayla told the Signal.
Asked why people would claim otherwise, Kayla said there is an effort to “twist the story on us” to make the female players look bad.
A third female player, Grace, told the Signal the teen girls don’t deserve to be accused of “hatred” for wanting to change without a male student in the room.
“It’s just we want to feel comfortable.”
Can any rational person explain to me why a mentally derangement transgender male has the right to violate young girls rights to privacy, to violate their feelings, to violate their morals??
Vermont, Massachusetts, California and other demonic Democrat Party cult supporter States have become disciples of Satan.
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Woke, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the of Disguise of their versions of “anti-discrimination.”
If this school does not value these girls rights to privacy, then why not just make them change cloths in public.
Maybe the best course of action would be for each of these girls to sue the school separately, since the school seems to be worried about being sued by the pervert.
You gots to get WOKE snattlerake. LOL.
These days, the RIGHTS of the one (the IT), matters more to the cretins in charge, than the rights of all the other girls.
First off, if my child were enrolled in this school, I’d pull her out. If that wasn’t an option, I would personally buy a tri-fold for every BIOLOGICAL female on the team. These tri-folds would come complete with loud verbalizations that I would add as I transported them to each event. I was a setter, and I’m assuming he’s a hitter. My sets for him will probably not be of the same quality as those for anyone else, because HE’S ON THE WRONG TEAM. He can play at whatever psychological misconceptions he wants to on his own time, but the truth is, he’s a boy. He has no right in the girls’ locker room.
IF it isn’t an option, SUE TILL IT BECOMES an option!
Where the h*ll are the damn parents. Pull your kids out of this school and shut it down.
It’s so rich that these antics are happening in the heart of Lib New England. You guys and girls voted for this nonsense, and now you have to deal with the consequences! So glad my daughter is out of high school, hoping my grandkids don’t get this ideology forced on them when it’s time for them.
Meanwhile, in the more sensible parts of the country …
https://www.pennlive.com/news/2022/10/pa-teacher-reinstated-after-refusing-to-use-transgendered-students-preferred-pronouns.html
I am SHOCKED this happened in Libtardville, formerly known as Pa…
I wish this nonsense would go the hell away. There are two sexes—male and female. Biologically, you are one or the other—figure out which you are and use the appropriate bathroom.
It seems every day another story is posted that just makes me shake my head in disbelief and bewilderment. This story is it. When do the rights of the many (in this case the the real girls on the girls volleyball team) become more important than the rights of the transgender person? If you want to identify as a grapefruit (or a rat in this case; no offense to real rats), be my guest. But you are still a homo sapien. And if your DNA is XY you are still a male. It is basic Bio101. You are a XY and identify as XX, find your own bathroom. And shame on “Lia Thomas”.
There are only 2 sexes. No amount of hormones or surgery can change your DNA. If you want to pretend you are a different sex, you are free to have your delusions. But don’t expect me and especially my children to indulge your fantasy. Males do not belong in female sports let alone the locker room. Why is this even being debated?
All I can tell the little pervert is that if I ever catch him or anyone else like him watching my granddaughters undress that I’ll cut him where he’ll feel like a woman a lot more than he might like. And if the school board is stupid enough to whine about how I violated his rights or something then I’ll do the same thing to them!