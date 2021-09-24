Civil rights activist Al Sharpton shut down a press conference at the southern border encampment in Del Rio, Texas Thursday after being consistently heckled by protesters.

The National Action Network founder attempted to give a speech after touring the area linking Del Rio with Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, where thousands of migrants from Latin American and Caribbean countries have stayed in recent weeks.

But the 66-year-old’s speech descended in to chaos as he was shouted down by furious hecklers with one yelling, ‘we don’t want your racism in Texas’.

Sharpton began his statement by slamming US Customs and Border Patrol for using ‘slave-like tactics’ against the migrants.

– Read more at the Daily Mail

Al Sharpton is heckled by protesters as he visits the border: “Get out of Texas” pic.twitter.com/wpDIDcCLTi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2021