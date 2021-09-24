Civil rights activist Al Sharpton shut down a press conference at the southern border encampment in Del Rio, Texas Thursday after being consistently heckled by protesters.
The National Action Network founder attempted to give a speech after touring the area linking Del Rio with Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, where thousands of migrants from Latin American and Caribbean countries have stayed in recent weeks.
But the 66-year-old’s speech descended in to chaos as he was shouted down by furious hecklers with one yelling, ‘we don’t want your racism in Texas’.
Sharpton began his statement by slamming US Customs and Border Patrol for using ‘slave-like tactics’ against the migrants.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Al Sharpton is heckled by protesters as he visits the border: “Get out of Texas” pic.twitter.com/wpDIDcCLTi
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2021
‘We Don’t Want Your Racism In Texas’
We don’t want your Racism anywhere!!!
IF i had my way, race hustkers like him, would be permanently kicked OUT of the nation…
We don’t want YOU in Texas, or anywhere else for that matter.
Sharpton was heckled – and RIGHTLY SO!
Pity heckling him was ALL he got.
Especially when you see something that Greg gutfelt showed the other day, where a LOT OF students on all these liberal college campuses, flat out said “Using violence to shut up someone you don’t agree with is justified”, while a lot MORE said “Using violence to STOP someone coming onto your campus that you don’t agree with is ok”.
SO SINCE THEY ARE fully ok with violence against those they dislike, i say fine.. LETS USE VIOLENCE BACK ON THEM to keep THEM OUT.
Great !!! give him some of the left’s own MEDICINE ! I would have liked to see that in person.
The biggest racist I have met are not American whites but orientals of two persuasions, Chinese and Filipino followed by black Americans. This is from my life experiences and that is roughly 60 aware years of this.
The Japanese are as well…and the Koreans. They don’t like Blacks inter-marrying their people and I don’t blame them.
I know on both Carriers i served on, some of the MOST insular i saw, were Fillipino, or asian americans….
cudos to texas.
I fully agree. Heckle his butt all day and all night! Damn racist ******!
I would have liked to see more anti Sharpton chanting all in unison. Made my day watching this!
Pity they even had to LET HIM LAND..
It’s way past time for people to refuse to stand for the racist comments of shakedown conman Al Sharpton. The guy is a criminal, tax dodge, lying racist who thrives on civil unrest and human misfortune.
Deport AL so he can solve all their problems. Just like the democrats have here !! Lol. Haha
Good riddance to the old man of race baiters. The libs, taking the chicken **** shot of racism for every occasion. HOW DARE these patrol officers be attacked FOR DOING THEIR JOB when the entire Bite Me regime is NOT. It is THEY that should be horse whipped to DEATH for treason and human trafficking. HOW LONG DO WE PAY THESE EVIL SCUM????? HOW LONG??????
Shout that pathetic race baiter down. He takes advantage of the black community every chance he gets. Sharpton, go to the gang bangers in Chicago, stand outside their houses and race bait there about black gang bangers who are killing other blacks. We’re waiting, you pathetic loser.