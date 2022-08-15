Republican Congresswoman from Wyoming and January 6 Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has become exponentially richer while serving in Congress compared to when she started in 2017.
According to Breitbart, Cheney’s net worth has exploded by 600 percent while serving in office, as she started with an estimated worth of $7 million and her current net worth estimation has her clocking in upwards of $44 million.
Using comparative data from the Center for Responsive Politics and Personal Financial Disclosure documents, Breitbart tracked her increase in worth year-by-year.
Between 2017 and 2018 Cheney’s net worth doubled from roughly $7 million to $14 million, and by 2020 she declared her net worth as high as $44 million citing revenue streams from her family trust, a University of Wyoming trustee job, and money from a “holding company.”
Liz Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney who recently called former President Donald Trump a “coward” in a campaign ad he cut for his daughter.
One of Cheney’s assets is her husband’s firm Latham & Watkins which has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
In 2018, Cheney’s top assets were listed as being $3 million in Citibank NA, as well as $3 million in Latham and Watkins.
Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, is a partner at the firm which has advised the company Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). Officials from the US State Department said TME should be viewed as “tools of the Chinese government” in 2019 according to Quartz.
“According to Cheney’s 2020 Personal Financial Disclosure, Perry has an ‘equity ownership’ in the firm worth between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000,” Breitbart reported.
Latham & Watkins also advised the Exelon Corporation, an energy company that gave nuclear advice to China in 2011 according to the Wall Street Journal.
Cheney is being challenged in the GOP Wyoming primary by Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman who has been besting the incumbent Cheney in poll after poll. Hageman has said that Cheney’s husband has been “financially benefiting from working for China.”
It would appear that all Democrat professional politicians sell secrets and are paid for by China.
Cheney’s husband has been “financially benefiting from working for China.
And backed by the likes of the BIG GUY X-Biden and his little boy Hunter.
Dad calledTrump a coward, while the Lizard is too afraid to even use her married husband’s last name? Does not sound like ,a sound Conservative value system to me. More like whatever gets me and mine richer, even if it divides the country between the contibutors, and the takers. Name me one invention,, business or creation worth a million she has created in the past 5 years?,,,that has not been created by hard working Americans and socially redistributed to the CHeny and Biden Crime families? But 40 million? She must have been getting financial advice from Hunter to skim this much in so little time. She really does belong on the January 6th committe because it is swamp creatures from the Cheney Black lagoon which is why January 6th came about in the first place. Hopefully she has had her 15 minutes of infamy and will dissappear after the primaries tomorrow, no doubt to pop up in some non-elected Democrat or Rinos establishment Government job as a reward by Schiif and Nancy for a hack job well done, where she cut her own self off at the knees.
I wonder, where all the members of the GOP rank, on that “income meter’??
The Cheney Clan is just a much a coin-operated business as the Bidens and Clinton gang. Totally amoral and unpatriotic.
A two headed coin of Dad and Liz where it’s heads I win, tails everyone else loses. If Hageman loses based on a flood of Democrat mail-in Cross overs then an open Wyoming January 6th rebellion will follow, and a big warning of an establishmenty stolen midterm,election perhaps fBI and IRS assisted,,, is a happening about to come to pass.
Hence why i honestly think all those “Pundits claiming a big red-wave” in november are just DELUDING THEMSELVES< if they honestly think the dems fraud machine, dept of just us etc, WILL NOT STEAL THIS election like they did 2020!!!
congress and the senate get richer off of our tax money and lobby money.
why do these creitens spend millions of dollars to get re-elected to a job that pays around $200,000 a year?
because the are bought and paid for by lobbyst and foreign entities.
That is why i say its HIGH TIME WE THE PEOPLE voted on ABOLISHING Lobbyiests..
and they crime doesn’t pay – all of them. How sad, surely not what was intended by founding fathers and we can all see how far these representatives have strayed.
I am sick and tired of politicians going into “public service” and enriching themselves, many becoming millionaires in the process. I think a new law is in order that will not only eliminate this but also help lower the deficit. Here it is… Once you become a member of Congress whatever you and your spouse’s joint income is becomes your baseline income. Any increase in that income beyond the cost of living is taxed at the rate of 100% while you or your spouse “serve”. No filing separately to avoid the tax. This would eliminate the Pelosi’s or Cheney’s making millions while in office. This should be an acceptable sacrifice for someone who truly wants to serve the country and not themselves.
A snowball has a better chance in Hell than these “civic minded” politicians ever putting restrictions on their shakedown operations.Republicans as well as democrats are involved in this corruption, so don’t hold your breath waiting for a miracle -waterfront estates don’t come cheap. That’s the reason they are scared shi-less that Trump will return to finish emptying the swamp.
You are correct, sir.
IF i had my way, they would be paid EXACTLY THE SAME AS AN E4 in the military… NO MORE, no less.