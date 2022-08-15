If you weren’t fearful of government before this week, you should be scared to death by now.
This is the United States of America. Not Venezuela. Or is it?
Never in our history have we gone after a former president the way the partisans running the Biden administration’s FBI and Department of Justice just went after Donald Trump.
We’re not some fake democracy in the Third World where the ruling political party gets to use government power to punish its opponents – or at least we weren’t until an outsider named Trump came along.
Since 2015 he has been continually hated, defied, subverted and under bogus legal attacks by the permanent Washington establishment and the Democrats controlling Congress.
But raiding Trump’s home in Florida under the pretext of looking for classified documents that he allegedly should not have taken from the White House was something you’d expect to see in a banana republic.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, one of President Biden’s most reliable hacks, proudly said Thursday that he “personally approved” the decision to seek a warrant for the FBI search.
But unless there was proof Trump has been sleeping with 6-year-olds or making millions from secret business deals with China, there was no reason for two dozen heavily armed FBI agents to search the basement and closets of Mar-a-Lago.
The raid was not just another despicable act of highly publicized cheap political theater, like the FBI’s early-morning arrest of Trump pal Roger Stone, or when Trump advisor Peter Navarro was put in leg irons at the airport for ignoring a congressional subpoena.
It was so over-the-top un-American that even a few Democrats, like disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, felt they had to decry it.
But most Democrats – and their faithful propagandists and cheerleaders in the major liberal media – hate Donald Trump so blindly they didn’t criticize the raid, they cheered it.
“Maybe he really did something really bad this time,” they hoped yet again.
For his desperate enemies, no abuse of government power in their perpetual war on Trump is unfair, unjustified or unconstitutional as long as it might keep him from being re-elected or, better yet, might get him sent to prison.
Long ago the left allowed its “I hate Trump” mania to become such a cancerous tumor in their heads that they couldn’t see or think straight.
He’s become their political piñata – but he’s a piñata that doesn’t break, fights back and doesn’t give a damn about what his enemies say.
It’s a very scary time in the U.S. and the “Raid on Mar-a-Lago” proved it. But our country’s future is even scarier.
At the top we have an aged president who doesn’t know where he is half the time, averages a major gaffe per day and can’t put on his own sports jacket.
Next in line we have a cackling incompetent who’s become a national embarrassment.
And third in line we have a demented Speaker of the House who says she has always had a special connection with China because when she was a child she was told at the beach if she dug a hole deep enough, she could reach China.
Turn volume up:
Like I said, it’s a really scary time.
Regime change is about the only thing that’s going to save us from the likes of Biden, Harris and Pelosi – our homegrown Axis of Evil and Stupidity.
As I’ve written many times, though I voted for Trump twice, I’m not a diehard fan of Trump because of his unsavory personality.
But things have changed.
On Monday of this week – hours before I heard about the FBI raid – I told my son Cameron that I would vote for anyone except Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2024.
But after I heard about the FBI raid, I told him the only GOP nominee I’d vote for is Trump.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her
orchestrate and fabricated President Trump’s impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
With the democrat elite, it’s Always, don’t look here, look there…
FROM THE “AMERICAN SPECTATOR JUNE 29Th. 2020. ”
” CLINTON AND THE PUERTO RICAN TERRORISTS
BY MARK HYMAN
“… Clinton turned down 99.9 percent of the commutation requests until the day he decided to award clemency to the 16 FALN and Los Macheteros terrorists. Perhaps even more amazing was that Clinton offered commutations to the 16 even though not a single one of those convicted terrorists petitioned for his or her own release.
An organization calling itself Ofensiva ’92 first submitted a clemency request for the terrorists to Clinton shortly after he took office. During those six years, Clinton never saw fit to grant clemency. That all changed only days after Hillary became a candidate for the U.S. Senate for the state of New York. Puerto Rican voters represented a sizable voting bloc in New York. Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who would be the GOP candidate for senator (although he later withdrew from the race when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer), was very popular in the Puerto Rican community. Giuliani captured 43 percent of the Puerto Rican vote in his last mayoral election in 1997….”
Hunter Biden’s Lap-Top, Nancy Pelosie and His China Connection ETC.
Well, considering there are now over 2 million people illegally admitted into the USA since Joe took office, whose first act was to break the law by illegally entering, just what else did you expect to happen? Did you think the American crime rates would suddenly plummet? With 2 million more people competing for diminishing energy and food supplies, did we think that the Democrat party promised socialist heaven would soon arrive? Biden, Harris Pelosi government has become the trifecta of a race to see which of the first three horses of the Democrat party apocalypse will come in first for creating devastation, famine and plagues. Between the inflating cost of living, food, housing, and energy shortages, followed by COVID created government malfeasance, just what did you expect when 2 million uneducated, unvaccinated people raised in socialist fits of desperation were allowed to be dumped into your communities to compete with the diminishing freedoms to thrive and survive? This Democrat party of hatred for all things American, outs itself as evil and destructive at every opportunity when placed into positions of total control. Just Who voted for that? Must have been the reprogrammed election computers who have no human souls nor humanity,,,, or the secular socialist indoctrinated vote thieves who gave their humanity away, for a little bit of security and freedom which neither they nor we ended up with.
Never forget The press is the enemy. The establishment is the enemy. The Professors are the enemy. (Professors ) are the enemy. ” Write that on a blackboard 100 times and never forget it. ” Richard M. Nixon
“When a opponent declares, I will not come over to your side, I clamly day, Your child belongs to us already…What are you? You will pass on. Your descendants, however, now stand in the new camp. In a short time they will know nothing elsebut this new community.” Hitler ” Professors are the enemy. . ” ‘ illegal immigrants are “… The enemy. “
Which is why i have a big chuckle every time a liberal claims “NO ONE Is above the law”, when time and time again, WE SEE THAT IS NOT TRUE…
The left has been after Trump since he first ran for office back in 2016. They will do anything, legal or not, to find some way to pin something on him. It would be nice if the people of this country knew just why the left is so afraid of Trump. Every day the left shows us just why we really need to purge all the left democrats from our government while we still have the chance, otherwise they will destroy our republic and rule us with their form of socialism.
AND that’s the key.. THEY DO NOT want him running again….
Speaking of becoming a banana republic, why not? The monkeys are in charge!
welcome to hell. since we now have truth administrators, soon we will have concentration camps and irs agents that can murder you. think it can’t happen look at dc cop who murdered a veteran without any warning or provocation
AND without any punishment what so ever.
No, we are NOT in the United States of America. We are now in the NAZI state of America.