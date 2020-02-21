Sen. Bernard Sanders declared Wednesday that rival Michael Bloomberg was what is wrong with America.
Mr. Sanders, an avowed socialist who says billionaires should not exist, slammed the billionaire media mogul for being the prime example of America’s “grotesque and immoral distribution of wealth.”
“Mike Bloomberg owns more wealth than the bottom 125 million Americans. That’s wrong. That’s immoral,” the Vermont senator said at the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas.
Mr. Sanders scoffed at Mr. Bloomberg, who is the 14th wealthiest person in the world, for swimming in money while Americans struggle with homelessness, high college tuitions and suffocating student debt.
Mr. Bloomberg did not see it that way.
“I can’t speak for all billionaires. All I know is I’ve been very lucky, made a lot of money and I’m giving it all away to make this county better — and a big chunk of it goes to the Democratic Party as well,” he said.
Pressed by NBC debate moderator Chuck Todd about whether he should be allowed to be a billionaire, Mr. Bloomberg replied, “Yes.”
“I worked very hard for it and I’m giving it away,” said Mr. Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City.
Why stop at Billionaires who should not exist, how about Millionaires like Bernie who got rich redistributing the money of others, never starting or running a business creating nothing, and consuming everything he could redistribute to himself including campaign donations diverted to his wife and three homes which he can only live in one at a time. If he was actually the good socialist comrade he claims to be, he would move into his unoccupied homes socially deprived people to redistribute the wealth in a proper socialist fashion. Problem is that socialism breeds an elite as well, but at least under Capitalism the pie grows for everyone including the socially envious and greedy, and is not just cut up and devoured to the point of social starvation.
This Beanie Socialist want us ALL to make $15.00 an hour and ALL of us will have to go to work on a bicycle and we ALL will live in government apartment developments. The only wealthy people will be the government administrators and the criminals.
But I guess the Democrat fools, minions and useful idiots desire to live in a dictatorship. 🙁 🙁 🙁
Can anybody fill in the blanks: Bernie Sanders owns more wealth than the bottom ______ Americans.