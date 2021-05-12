Former President Barack Obama’s bitter other half is at it again. Just when you think the former first lady’s deep well of racial resentment has run dry, her headline-generating grievances gush forth anew. Gripe springs eternal.
This week, Michelle Obama told Oprah Winfrey’s bestie Gayle King on CBS News that “many of us still live in fear” after the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case. By “us,” she apparently means black Americans. But Obama (estimated net worth with her husband: $70 million-$135 million) and King (yearly salary at CBS: $5.5 million) aren’t just any black Americans. Their twin self-delusions are a sight to behold.
“(Going) to the grocery store” strikes fear in her heart, Mrs. O bellyached. (Never mind the lifetime Secret Service protection and tax-subsidized travel costs she receives to the tune of up to $500,000 per year.)
Just “walking our dogs” chills the bone, King chimed in. (Never mind the private security detail she travels with, like so many celebrities in her strata do.)
And the icing on unwell Michelle’s complaint cake? This “driving while black” lament: “Allowing our children to get a license” is terrifying, the multimillionaire elitist sighed and decried, because “every time they get in a car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn’t know everything about them. The fact that they are good students and polite girls, but maybe they’re playing their music a little loud, maybe somebody sees the back of their head and makes an assumption. I, like so many parents of black kids … the innocent act of getting a license puts fear in our hearts.”
Oh, horse-hockey. I’ll bet my grocery bill nobody ever “makes an assumption” about the Obama daughters posing any criminal threat ever because of their hairstyles or loud car stereo systems. Nobody would even get close enough to them, for starters, what with their Secret Service agents tailing them from campus to the gym to the club.
But don’t take my word for how vigilant the armed security is for bubble-wrapped Malia and Sasha. Just two years ago, Mrs. Moany McMoaner herself was kvetching to King (who else?) about how omnipresent the girls’ bodyguards were. In a 2019 interview on CBS News, Michelle Obama described how she would have to call up the daughters’ friends’ parents and warn them:
“This is the call. It’s like: ‘Hello. OK. We’re going to need your Social Security number. We’re going to need your date of birth. There are going to be men coming to sweep your house. If you have guns and drugs, just tell them yes because they are going to find it anyway. … Oh, by the way, there is going to be a man with a gun sitting outside of your door all night. Let him come in and use the bathroom; it would just be nice.”
Woe is she. The trials and tribulations of presidential families are too much to bear. “Imagine trying to have your first kiss” around “a bunch of men” with guns and earpieces, Mrs. O carped to King. “I’m surprised my kids have any friends, you know?” she joked (sort of).
As usual, Michelle Obama’s timing is impeccable. Her latest anti-white, anti-cop rant comes as emasculated police departments yield to the antifa-Black Lives Matter mob, as law-abiding Americans (most of them white) are harassed and surveilled by the feds for simply attending the Jan. 6 Trump rally, and as urban black assailants continue to beat the crap out of elderly Asians from coast to coast. Unfortunately for these racially profiled targets of violence, there are no burly men with guns and earpieces to protect them from harm.
A message for Her Royal Highness: Try less attitude. More gratitude. Before you snivel about “systemic racism,” check your own Obama privilege. It overfloweth.
Feel so sorry for them! LMAO!
I feel so sorry for them too. so very sorry
Make no mistake; Tinkerbell B. Obama and his racist #$%^& are some of puppet Betrayal Bidens Handlers (puppeteers).
Judge not by the color of one’s skin, but by the content of their character.
Matthew 7:15-16
15 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
Just pay attention and don’t be Conned or Deceived by the dishonorable, dishonest Democrat Party.
Must be rough on the vineyard with the cook, the maid, the Gardner and the locals al lafter poor racist moochelle.
America is reaping the fruits of it’s stupidity electing disciples pf rev GD America wright.
Then elect the houseplant biden on top of it.
IF she doesn’t want her daughters to suffer “having to have their first kiss surrounded b y ARMED men” fine..
TELL THE GOVT “WE no longer need or want our secret service detail!
black privledge on display.
thanks to your husband who destroyed race relations in america in 8yrs.
Exactly! All racial division in the USA now was caused by these 2 *******! Black LIES Matter rose from the ashes of this regime! & relations between cops & inner city people was never this bad before Osama-Obama. At least not since the ’70’s, or ’80’s at the latest! & I got a solution for Mikey & Barrack Saddamn Hussein Osama-Obama, pack up your ****, & move back to Kenya or N. Korea! I am so fedup w./these commie pukestains bashing America, then they stay here! & trying to turn this country into N. Korea or Venezuela! Just move to one of those places already! Or Cuba, or China, I don’t care, just pick one, pack & GTFOH already!
BLM STARTED during his reign, and metastasized under trump… ALL CAUSE DEM AFTER DEM let it metastasize.
From the sounds of it, it’s hard being you Michelle. Its also hard listening to you be you.
Exactly! But, you spelled Michael wrong! 😉 😛
that “many of us still live in fear”
Of a race war started by the likes of O bam a and his friends at blm.
Yes! I live in fear that Black LIES Matter Black supremacist ******** will attack MME for being white! & burn down my neighborhood! Luckily though, I live in a very red state of FL. & our governor DeSantis is a complete Patriotic badass! \m/ 🙂 \m/ & He won’t tolerate that BS here!
This poor little Princess just lives the life of a lowly frog, doesn’t she? Always talking the low life and living the high life.
As Credence Clearwater Revival sang a few years back, “It ain’t me, it ain’t ne, I ain’t no fortunate son”. But the ones who is, thinks they ain’t fortunate enough.
HE is just a transformer, ghetto hoodrat!
IF she really hates being so rich/powerful, fine. GIVE ME ALL YOUR MONEY!
She straightened her hair. Isn’t that engaging in Cultural Appropriation? Sorry I forgot only white people can do that. If she hates white people so much, why is she trying to look like one? This is about her NOT all non white people.
After appropriating gender culture isn’t that big of a stretch.
BOOOOM! & the Best comment of the day goes to….Max! We need emoticons on here like thumbs up, or clapping hands!
What a creepy pair of malcontents. Just like the piggily wiggly mad dog ladies of “The View”. It would be hard to find anyone as wealthy, coddled, privileged and snobbish as the Obamas. The Obamas are bitter, suspicious, arrogant, hostile, and racist thru and thru.
Refusal to “forgive and forget” is ETERNAL. Slavery ended more regardless than a century and a half ago but ALL white people are still hated by black racists. The 1964 Civil Rights Act was passed primarily by Republicans yet we are accused of prejudice regardless.
Every offense of the past, real or imagined, is constantly exhumed and combed through hoping for some new excuse for yet another race riot.
🙁
The Dems have stoked that fire of getting blacks to blame us for their probs, & made many of them think they care & that we supported slavery & basically, everything that the Dems actually did! Including forming the KKK! JFK was one the few truly great Dems & who wanted to pass the CRA, but they assassinated him before he could do so! & His racist VP LBJ only did nit to secure blacks voting Dem for the next 150 yrs! & he used the N word in his statement about that too! Many blacks have woken up tho! Candace Owens, Brandon Tatum, Kanye West, Colion Noir, & many, many more! Trying to get the rest of them too though, is going to take a LONG time! Too many generations of conditioning by Dems, & by family members. As most of us hold ideals we were raised to believe in, for right or wrong.
AND most of the nations, where slavery STILL EXISTS is in her precious AFRICA..
Why do you continue to torture us with pictures of this smug, self righteous, tool and his partner?
In any event I prefer to remember them as their official “portraits” depicted them:: Pop art cartoons!
Remember Moochelle acted like and demanded to be treated like royalty, and spent more on personal aides etc. than any first lady in history! So her complaint about how difficult her life is comes as a slap in the face to all of us hard working Americans who actually pay their salary and exorbitant benefits.
& having a secondary AF1 to stay in HI while there for X-mas vacation, while his husband returned to DC to **** the country up some more, & that costed how much tax $?! + all the trips to his hut in Kenya too! Ooga Booga Booga! 😛
Don’t forget FLEW HER MOM AROUND, on our dime.. BY claiming she was the “nanny”.
If the alleged systematic racism is SO prevelant why is it that her husband was a Senator and then President? That there are blacks in the Supreme Court, Congress, and holding many elected and unelected positions of high authority? Why are there black business owners and CEOs of large corporations?
You can either claim systematic racism or success but not both.
Exactly. IF THIS NATION Was so systemically racist, NO BLACK, NO latino, NO asian and NO ARAB Would ever have be allowed to get into politics, ONLY WHITES would.. YET We have what, DOZENS Of entire cities where damn near ALL THE TOP SPOTS are filled by ‘minorities’, with nary a white man in sight!
AND a hell of a lot more of them clogging up congress.
The Marxists of the Democrat party and their Leftists in politics, and educational institutions have always had a disdain for America. The president, Joe Biden, said that the common American citizen, ” Were , according to him, ” Were the dregs of Society ” Then, The first Black President, Elected for two terms by all the citizens, once said, to paraphrase President Barack H. Obama, ” I suspect that America is special just like the British think Brition is special . The thing that proves these Democrat leftists are wrong, that, indeed, this country is special is that immigrants from all over risk their lives and those of their children, just to live in America.
Black parents actually concerned for their kids’ well being instead of flogging propaganda would tell them the truth – that they are statistically safer among whites and cops than their own kind. They would compare the 5000 black on black murders a year to a handful of deaths involving cops, usually while resisting arrest. The keep safe rules would be:
Stay away from crowds of young black kids, try to surround yourself with white friends.
Don’t do anything illegal or hang with law breakers.
If stopped by police for any reason, follow their requests instead of resisting and everyone leaves alive.
Moochelle perpetuates the myth of being arrested for DWB. Studies have shown that as with all other crimes, blacks also break traffic rules more often. Convince other blacks to stop committing crimes both petty and serious and your encounters with police will drop. Blame the perps, not police.
When was the last time moosh was ever in a grocery store or drove a car