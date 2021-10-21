U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has a plan to open 13 new immigrant ports of entry in decidedly liberal cities — including Cambridge, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard — in an effort to force Democrats to deal with surge of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

“I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their cocktail parties,” the Texas Republican said.

Cruz’s so-called “Stop the SURGE” Act calls for 13 new ports of entry to be established by the Department of Homeland Security where illegal immigrants entering the United States from Texas would be transferred for processing. In addition to the three in Massachusetts, three are in California, two in New York, two in Rhode Island (Newport and Block Island), and one each in Connecticut, Delaware and Vermont.

The plan fails to address how the feds would transport immigrants from the southern border, or cover the cost of opening new ports.

All of the communities voted for President Biden by wide margins in the 2020 presidential election and are known for their liberal politics and upscale lifestyle.

Former President Barak Obama hosted his 60th birthday party at his sprawling compound on the luxurious Massachusetts vacation destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in August. The guest list at the high-profile affair included Democratic stalwarts like former climate czar and Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry as well as A-list celebrities like Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Cruz cut the chase on Fox News saying he’s proposing the change “so rich Democrats can be sitting there and suddenly see 10, 20, 30, 50,000 illegal immigrants, like we’re seeing in Texas on a daily basis.”

“If Washington Democrats had to endure even a fraction of the suffering South Texas families, farmers, ranchers, and small businesses have had to face, our nation’s immigration laws would be enforced, the wall would be built, and the Remain in Mexico policy would be re-implemented,” the Texas Republican said.

Cruz has been a frequent critic of Biden’s border strategy, blasting the president he says has “willingly surrendered the United States’ southern border to dangerous criminal cartels.”

The Haiti earthquake has exacerbated the situation at the border, where Customs and Border Patrol has seen a 17% jump in the number of migrants it encounters along the border compared to 2019. In fiscal 21, CPB reported more than 1 million encounters compared with 851,513 in 2019.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, is appealing after the Biden administration last month denied the Lone Star State a federal emergency declaration arguing “the federal government failed to enforce immigration laws, and in particular, failed to halt illegal crossings” that has led to a crush of immigrants illegally crossing the border, setting up encampments and draining Texas resources.

