Supporting black businesses is one thing. Doing so by serving a meal redolent with stereotypes is quite another.
It’s a lesson Amazon learned on Friday, when the management at a Chicago warehouse for the retailing giant ordered in fried chicken and waffles to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the day that the last slaves in the U.S. were finally freed, in 1865.
“On Juneteenth, a day to celebrate some level of Liberation and Freedom won by Black people, Amazon is ‘standing in solidarity’ and ‘honoring the Black community’ by giving us, majority Black workforce at DCH1, Chicken and Waffles,” an employee group posted on Facebook. “As people throughout the world are rising up against cops, corporations and this anti-Black capitalist system we live under, Amazon mocks us with this racist form of ‘celebration.’ So much for supporting your Black/African-American employees. Where’s the Solidarity in that? We demand a paid holiday, not some damn chicken.”
The meal was a mainstay in racist portrayals of blacks dating back to derogatory minstrel shows in the early 1900s, as The Wire noted in 2014. Such fare also played prominently in the 1915 silent film “Birth of a Nation,” which depicts the formation of the Ku Klux Klan.
Reaction against Amazon and titan trillionaire founder Jeff Bezos was instant.
“Are you f**kin serious right now with this?” read one of the numerous comments on the post. “Are they going to throw in grape soda and watermelon? Is Bezos gonna come out in blackface and do a minstrel act? Please tell me these people are not that stupid.”
Amazon said that its intentions were to support a black-owned business by sending out for lunch from a place that was also an employee favorite. Diverse local leadership made the restaurant decision, Amazon told CNBC.
The offering was outlined in a sign posted in the employee break room on Thursday, obtained by CNBC, that said Amazon would be “honoring the black community by supporting local black businesses” with chicken and waffles on Juneteenth.
“The leader who put on this event had good intentions to honor Juneteenth by supporting a local small business owned by a member of the black community,” Amazon told CNBC. “After receiving some feedback from team members at the site, they’ve since decided to remove the sign in question.”
Amazon is not the first entity to serve up racism under the guise of honor. In February 2014, the Christian Carondelet High School for Girls in Concord, Calif., apologized after offending parents and students with a similar meal intending to honor Black History Month, as KNTV-TV reported at the time.
CEO Bezos and his signature company have voice support for Black Lives Matter in recent weeks as protests against racism and police brutality enveloped the nation in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other unarmed black people at the hands of cops and vigilantes.
But employees and advocates said that and its ostensible support for Juneteenth rang hollow and that Amazon could better serve its workers by making Juneteenth a paid holiday and doing more to protect employees from coronavirus.
Its Staten Island warehouse was the site of a walkout in late March when employees said they would not return to work until the 855,000-square-foot facility had been thoroughly disinfected.
Christian Smalls, who organized the walkout, was fired, Amazon claimed, for defying his own quarantine and showing up to work. In May, an employee in that facility died.
Now food is racist!!!!! I literally just bought my first watermelon of the year, at Krogers and I am thoroughly enjoying it. I am obviously a “white racist” for buying and enjoying watermelon.
If allowed to continue everything can be considered racist if some radical idiot of color or some race baiting politicians thinks it is racist.
Racist to eat watermelon, racist to eat fried Chicken, eat grits, eat rice, eat greens, racist to wear T-Shirts and Levis because they are made out of cotton and Black slaves use to pick cotton, all things made of cotton. Walking bare foot could be racist. etc, etc.
At what point do we as sane individuates tell the racist radical Blacks, the Democrat politicians and their propaganda media to BUZZ OFF?
I use to try and be polite and respect everybody and it was OK if we had different opinions. I would argue with you about something, but it really didn’t matter.
I am getting to where; I don’t care if I offend someone, get over it, I don’t want to hear your opinion. I will try to avoid trouble, but if you attack me or my family, I will severely and intense defend myself and my family. Now just leave me the flock alone.
You’re okay, backpacker. It’s fine for you to eat watermelon, but if you offer a piece of it to a black person, you’re in deep s***. Just bear in mind that these so-called ‘racist’ accusations have nothing to do with racism. They’re really weapons, intended to increase racial tension and white guilt.
Trying to be nice to violent leftists never ends well. They always reserve the right to be offended by anything you said, you neglected to say, or they “feel” you implied.
Don’t even say hi to them. There’s no way I would wish anyone a Happy Juneteenth, especially since I had never even heard of a “Juneteenth” until this year, seeing as they could weaponize a holiday against Trump.
Everything’s a weapon. Everything is racist. Everything is a brand new excuse for them to hate you.
“Honey, folks gonna talk about you until the day you die, and ain’t nothin’ you can do. Let folks talk. It ain’t about what they call you, it’s what you answer to. You hear me? Remember that.”
Tyler Perry as Medea
The quote is spot on. Dems will plant, stir things up from now until November 3, 2020
It does feel kinda good to see the pandering democrats/ceo’s get their ***es handed to them over this, though! Maybe they will eventually figure out that you can NOT pander to these people, as they will take it all and go against you anyway! They want their little minorities to run the whole show and I can NOT figure out why businesses are catering to them! Do like Domino’s and basically tell them to take a hike!
“to celebrate Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the day that the last slaves in the U.S. were finally freed, in 1865.”
Bogus history
The last slaves were not freed until December 6, 1865 with the ratification of the Thirteenth amendment. Nearly six months later
And if people would bother to look, go to Black Lives Matter’s website
Click the donate button
It will take you to “actblue”
Actblue is the site which is collecting money for the Democrats campaign
This is nothing more than the Democrats attempting to subvert the country so they can take everyone’s freedom away. They intend to steal the election
Did you like how they used any excuse to impose their totalitarians ways during the shutdown?
If not, you need to open your eyes there is nothing, literally nothing, which will stand in the Democrats way and why BLM exist, to Burn Loot Murder
“. . . We demand a paid holiday, not some damn chicken.” The guilt-ridden, white liberal, useful idiots have created a monster. THEY decide that 19th June should be a holiday and They should have a paid day off. WE have to toe the line and give them a paid holiday and tremble when they pin the racist label on us. What’s wrong with that picture?
If I were the big honcho at Amazon, I’d tell them, “Well folks, in order not to risk committing any more racist acts, we won’t offer anything on June 19th – including a day off or any recognition of a holiday on the 19th. If you want to celebrate it – fine – you can start your celebration when you get home from work.
1) So, did they eat the racists chicken and waffles anyway?
2) Did they refuse to eat the racist chicken and waffles, and eat their fried chicken from home?
3) Did they buy some racist chicken & waffles on the way home from work at the Waffle House?
Ungrateful workers. IMHO
Those complaining about the gift from Amazon have dealt that biased company a well deserved critique, but not for the right reason. The bigger laugh in this is the apparent take that the complaint indicates that free lunch is racist.