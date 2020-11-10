Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. Carson is the first member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet known to have tested positive.
The department’s deputy chief of staff, Coalter Baker, said Monday that Carson is “in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”
The 69-year-old Carson is among several top Trump administration officials who attended last week’s election night party at the White House. Carson has been a steadfast surrogate for the Republican president, traveling to many of the swing states before Election Day to discuss the administration’s priorities and achievements. Carson attended several events Trump held to appeal to African American voters.
Before joining the Trump administration, Carson had sought the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2016. He served for nearly 30 years as director of pediatric neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Yawn. I’m still waiting for someone famous to die of covid. Nobody ever has.
Tom Hanks and his wife got it early on, before we had good treatment procedures. They’re fine.
94% of the “deaths from covid” were actually co-morbidity numbers, meaning they died from something else.
I still believe most of the real deaths from covid were in NY when Cuomo couldn’t manage his city, and was allowing people to die just to spite Trump.
This is not a dangerous disease. It’s far less deadly than the flu.
Also, all the Dems who were too terrified of the deadly virus to vote in person, all got together in person to celebrate in every major city when they heard Biden had “won the election”.
Scamdemic. I’m not at all worried about Ben Carson.