White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is quickly earning the title of worse press secretary ever. During the latest White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre struggled to answer even the most basic questions. Cover up or incompetence?

Jean-Pierre has made a habit of saying “let me be clear” while she continues to be vague and misleading. The Biden classified documents scandal continues to develop, and Karine Jean-Pierre is in over her head.

A judge strikes down New York’s COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Plus, Democrats like Sheila Jackson Lee continue the assault on free speech.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel