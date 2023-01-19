An overwhelming majority of Americans polled say President Biden “acted inappropriately” in his fumbling of classified documents.

A Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday states there’s a 60-22 unfavorable view of Biden’s actions.

As for potential criminal charges, 46% think Biden should “not face criminal charges over his handling” of these classified documents, while 37% think he should, the Connecticut college poll states.

“Roughly two-thirds of Americans are aware of and troubled by the misplaced classified documents found in President Biden’s home and private office. But is it a criminal case? No,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The numbers further condemn or defend the president when broken out along party lines, as expected. But, independents in the national poll responded come down hard on Biden 60% to 24%.

The news for Biden gets worse. His approval rating in the poll comes in at 36% favorable to 53% unfavorable.

On other hot topics it’s also a mixed bag.

His handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (44-47%); overall foreign policy (36-54%); the economy (34-61%); immigration (22-65%) and the crisis at the border (18-68%) — an “all-time low,” the poll adds.

As for former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, 47% “think he did commit a crime” and 46% say he didn’t.

The poll did not touch 2024 and if Biden should seek re-election or how Trump is viewed.

