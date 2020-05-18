California is home to more than 2 million undocumented immigrants who aren’t eligible to receive unemployment or stimulus checks from the government.
But the state has set up funding to help support them during the coronavirus crisis, providing $125 million through a public-private partnership. It’s been touted as the first fund of its kind to support undocumented immigrants. The state will contribute $75 million to the fund, with the remaining $50 million coming from private philanthropic partners.
A group of 12 immigrant-focused nonprofits across the state will help roughly 150,000 undocumented adults impacted by the virus apply for the funds. The application period begins Monday and runs through June 30.
The one-time payments will be $500 per adult, with a cap of $1,000 per household.
Applicants will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis and must reach out to the organization that is serving their county. They must:
— be at least 18 years old and undocumented
— be ineligible for federal COVID-19 relief like the CARES Act
— have experienced a hardship due to the virus
Catholic Charities is the nonprofit organization covering six counties of the Bay Area. The hotline for residents of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara residents is 1-866-490-3899. You can find hotline numbers for other counties on the state’s website.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, hotline operators will begin assisting applicants with the process.
The program will run through June 30 or until the funding is totally spent.
Nearly one tenth of California’s workforce is undocumented, and Gov. Gavin Newsom noted in announcing the program that the group is overrepresented in sectors deemed essential in the pandemic, such as healthcare, agriculture and food services and manufacturing. He added that undocumented immigrants contributed $2.5 billion in state and local taxes last year, but they cannot benefit directly from state taxes because of their status.
Conservative groups have sued to stop the state from dispensing the public funds to undocumented immigrants, arguing it is barred by both state and federal law. But it appears the fund will go ahead as planned.
For more information on the fund, visit the state’s website, which includes answers to frequently asked questions.
From the article above: “Catholic Charities is the nonprofit organization covering six counties of the Bay Area. Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, hotline operators will begin assisting applicants with the process”. Well what does one expect, a Pope in the Vatican, who is an open borders, redistribution of wealth, social justice Barack Obama communist. Of course the Pope has walls that surround the Vatican. Oh and buy the way, San Jose Mercury News, they are illegal aliens, you FAKE NEWS trash!!!!!!!
Monday: CA gives free money to illegal aliens.
Tuesday: CA seeks “emergency funding” from the federal govt.
Wednesday: CA outraged when Trump says no to yet another Blue State Bailout.
Thursday: Some county judge in Sqeeksyglunkton WA declares Trump acting unconstitutionally and must fund CA.
Friday: Trump defies the judge.
Saturday: The Media go into a frenzy and call Trump a racist.
Sunday: Nobody watches CNN anymore so nobody cares.
What about Tuesday?!?!
Go back to last Tuesday the 12th. Republican Garcia wins special election in the 25th district. First Republican there in 22 years. Say what you want about Californians, but we love our weather and get mighty pissed off when we are told to stay inside, not enjoy it, and then mess with our kids by dumping sand in their skate parks. I hope I’m not being to optimistic, but I think people are starting to see who the people are that like bossing around the rest of us.
get the news out to all the IA’s in the USA and get them to move to California so the rest of us will not have to put up with them!
The media is nothing more than another arm of the Socialist Dem Party. Just like Planned Parenthood.
What part of ILLEGAL does anyone not understand?
Have you ever looked at the slums of Manila? The slums of San Francisco, Baltimore et al. This is what the whole of America will look like if “We the People” do not take our country back and STOP voting for people like Basement Biden, AOC, Talaib, Omar, Pelosi, Waters, Schiff, Schumer, Harris, Hirono, Newsome, Whitmer, Pritzker, Lightfoot et al. Get rid of these people who are hijacking America and our freedoms. They are KNOWN LIARS.
We all see what is happening here and it will be up to the PEOPLE who pay the bills to put a stop to their wicked ways in our states and in the House of Congress and wherever these people are who are placing businesses and individuals under jack booted oppression.
NO, San Jose Mercury News, these are not “undocumented immigrants”, they are illegal aliens guilty of felonies for being in the USA without permission. In addition, based on May 7, 2020 ruling by the US Supreme Court [UNANIMOUSLY striking down a 9th circuit decision], ANYONE who encourages or induces an alien to come to, enter, OR RESIDE IN the USA, knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that such coming to, entry, or residence will be in violation of law, is ALSO guilty of a FELONY. When will the AG have ALL of the people who voted for, participated in, or even participated in funding for [yes, Catholic Charities – that included your leadership] this decision be rounded up and marched off the federal prison to await their trials for felonies; 1 count for each individual they’ve identified to receive either these taxpayer or tax-exempt donated funds.
It’s time for some teeth to be put in our decades old immigration law.
https://www.chattanoogan.com/2020/5/9/408822/Encouraging-Illegal-Aliens-To-Remain.aspx