In a stunning interview, the acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse assailed President Joe Biden for showing “actual malice” and “defaming my character” in likening him to a white supremacist during the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Mr. President, if I would say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial, and understand the facts before you make a statement,” Rittenhouse, 18, told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“It’s actual malice, defaming my character, for him to say something like that.”

