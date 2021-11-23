In a stunning interview, the acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse assailed President Joe Biden for showing “actual malice” and “defaming my character” in likening him to a white supremacist during the 2020 presidential campaign.
“Mr. President, if I would say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial, and understand the facts before you make a statement,” Rittenhouse, 18, told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
“It’s actual malice, defaming my character, for him to say something like that.”
– Read more at NewsMax
If going back and looking at the trial would open Biden’s eyes, it would certainly be worth it—but he, and his fellow Democrats, are surrounded by truth and facts every single day which they willingly dismiss and ignore. It is exasperating that a Conservative and a Liberal can look at the same information, yet each comes away with totally opposite views despite the clarity of the information. But that’s how it is—Liberals just have a warped view of everything—it is insane—but that is how they are.
In a spiritual sense, their eyes are blinded and their hearts are hardened. You can’t chalk it up to anything else.