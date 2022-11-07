A recent poll has revealed that a growing majority of young adults believe that there’s no “absolute truth,” but rather that each individual determines his or her “own” truths.
The poll, conducted between Oct. 12 and 17 by McLaughlin & Associates for Summit Ministries, revealed that among people 18 to 29, 42 percent said that there is absolute truth, while 55 percent said that each individual “determines their own version of truth.”
This result differs from older age brackets, a majority of which said that there is absolute truth.
For those ages 30-40, 50 percent said there was an absolute truth. 49 percent of those ages 41 to 55 responded as such, as well as 67 percent of those 55 to 65, and 64 percent of those over 65.
A split was also seen between those who identified their political party as Republican and Democrat, with 62 percent of Republicans saying there is absolute truth. In comparison, 49 percent of Democrats said it came down to the individual, one percentage point more than Democrats who said there is absolute truth.
A majority of Americans also said that a person standing up for their beliefs in a time of crisis has the power to bring about change.
70 percent of Americans agreed with this statement, while 16 percent said no. 14 percent said they didn’t know.
“The number of Americans who say there is no absolute truth is alarmingly high. But among young adults, we have now officially passed the tipping point. The majority of youth now say that each person determines their own version of truth,” said Dr. Jeff Myers, President of Summit.org.
“The loss of truth has grave consequences for community, justice, a sense of purpose, and mental health. I’m not aware of any civilization that has abandoned reality to this extent and survived. The good news is that Americans still hold out hope that each person can make a difference. If there ever was a time to stand for truth, it is now.”
There are absolute truths, the world as we know it would not exist without them. The sciences are based on absolute truths that are provable in abstract explanations of mathematics, in the laws physics, in the formulas of chemsitry, without them life as we know it, the world we live in and the universe would be chaos. One’s perception of a thing or idea or obsevation is not necessarily a truth!
”Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely”.
Absolute truth only corrupts absolutely when fickled, finite, fallible men try to play God whose infinite, omniscient, omnipresent, omnipotent, absolute truths get replaced with fickled fingering present day secular socialist self-proclaimed men gods, whose time on earth is fleeting, and power is based on only upon redistributing the life force of others.
Who and what you turn to in times of crisis determines who and what you worship. The older you get the more you realize nothing comes from nothing, and try as we will, some things never change, unless you are a Democrat on a redistribution mission of universal absolute truths, where their ideals come more from a Universal studio fantasy, than 4000 years of proven Judeo Christian experience.
Thank the schools for this. We’re a few generations into this now and I see it among those in their 20s and 30s as well as the very young.