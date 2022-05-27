WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Biden administration to use a higher estimate, challenged by Republican-led states, for calculating damages to people and the environment from greenhouse gas emissions.
The justices did not comment in refusing to put back in place an order from a federal judge in Louisiana that had blocked the administration from putting greater emphasis on potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for polluting industries.
The approach uses the “social cost of carbon” to calculate future climate damages to justify tougher restrictions for fossil fuels, transportation and other industries.
The federal appeals court in New Orleans put the order on hold and Louisiana led nine states in asking the high court to in to intervene.
The justices’ refusal to do so allows the administration to use an interim standard of $51 in damages per ton of carbon dioxide emitted while it works to update and possibly increase the cost per ton. The $51 figure was used by the Obama administration before the Trump administration cut it to $7.
By itself, the estimate does not impose any new requirements, but it could be used to justify tougher rules. The states would be free to challenge any new regulations.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Places
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
the supreme court jesters are part of the one world order did anyone catch eric bolling yesterday on newsmax
talking about the new world order and the billionares who are pushing for it and the polticians in america willing to give up our
sovereignty to these demons and there evil.
THIS IS why i fear GREATLY, any 2a case that comes before them..
Keep in mind Companies and industries DO NOT pay Taxes or government charges…. The consumer does.
The taxes and charges are passed down to the consumer… YOU!
The treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
This treasonous, socialist Democrat Party is determined to take as much of our money as possible with the Con that they are doing it for your own good.
Raise the cost of American production and China takes over the production with cheap slave laborers who get paid no retirement or social security. Cheap energy is America’s only advantage to stay competitive, stay in business, and afford a higher standard of living with higher government benefits which these liberal social engineers ignore at their own peril. Printing or borrowing more money just keeps the delusion of prosperity alive, until the Chinese call in our debts and the whole enchilada proves spoiled.
YET more nails in the MADE IN AMERICA coffin.
Must have been the Dems’ turn to get a favorable decision,
Roll the dice on the next one and see what comes up.
Are there not more important problems facing this nation than this nonsense to take up the time of the Court? They fiddle while Rome burns.