WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday to console families and honor victims of Tuesday’s mass school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.
The White House said the Bidens would “grieve with the community that lost 21 lives in the horrific” shooting at Robb Elementary School. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would meet with the community and religious leaders and victims’ families.
Jean-Pierre, the parent of an elementary school student, delivered an impassioned plea at the White House for lawmakers to come together to address gun violence.
“These were elementary school kids, they should be losing their first teeth not losing their lives,” she said.
Asked about the propriety of the National Rifle Association going ahead with its planned conference in Houston this weekend, Jean-Pierre, said, “What is inappropriate is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association has proven time and time again, that they are contributing to the problem of gun violence, not trying to solve it.”
“It’s shameful that the NRA and their allies have stood in the way of every attempt to advance measures that we all know will save lives,” she said.
Jean-Pierre echoed Biden, who in remarks Tuesday evening, spoke from personal experience about the pain of losing a child, and called on the country to tighten gun laws in response to the shooting.
’“When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” he said. “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?”
the mass school shootings always seem to happen on a demoncrat presidents watch.
Pandering Joe knows full well we NEVER had this kind of violence against our kids when God and prayer was allowed and encouraged in our schools. He is definitely old enough to remember, but obviously it’s all Putin’s fault, not his nit wit social engineering that now deprives us of our energy and our liberty, just as it deprives us of our safety, with American innocence first in line for destruction. Simple Daily praying of “god bless this school and bless my classmates” would imprint a value of human life of the students and their classmates as well, and tell each child both overtly and subliminally they are worthy of the gift of life. If the human brain is like a computer,,,garbage in garbage out, then why program it at an early age with abortion garbage, imaginary sexual orientations, reliance in social dependency of government to defend and protect you,,,just what the hell did these social experimenters expect to be the results? Was it plain ignorance or pre-planned chaos and division for the promotion of party power and subversion of our peace? Time and the result of their experiments is proving it to be the latter. Teaching Children to live in the image of the Great Consumer, rather than the Great Creator is the bedrock foundation of the violence, where Selfishness replaces Self-governance in a socially redesigned life plan where a hateful Death By Cop becomes preferable to life with these Democrat secular Liberals. Their abortion promotion alone has killed tens of millions more Americans than any guns.
AND it was mostly THEM that led the charge, to do away WITH PRAYER (And saying the pledge) in schools!
Biden is absolutely no source of consolation—not for the suffering citizens of this country due to his recklessness in policies and decisions—and he will not be a source of comfort to the families and children in Uvalde. Maybe he will mention Bo. This is a photo opp—a publicity stunt—and a smear campaign against Conservatives, guns, and the NRA
DEART MS PSAKI THE 2ND—CONSERVATIVES, GUNS, AND THE NRA ARE NOT THE PROBLEM
MORE GUN CONTROL LAWS AND BASHING THE 2ND AMMENDMENT IS NOT THE ANSWER
“Guns do only what their handlers manipulate them to do. When knives are used, you don’t hear Dems calling for knife control laws. Substitute any other weapon in place of a gun—”
What makes people want to murder other people?
– Mental illness, Hate, money and Jealousy.
We have had a generation of children taught hate and indoctrinated in schools and by the Democrat Party that the only thing matters is self gratification, Reality is whatever they believe or want it to be.
To Democrats, God, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, gods, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
AND more cops won’t do much either, WHEN ITS THE COURTS, and leftist DAs who keep letting criminals GO!!!!
Far as I know, the NRA is org representing lawful gun owners & exists only to protect & preserve 2nd amendment rights against the Marxist liberal forces who want to eliminate guns in hands of the citizenry in order to prevent any armed resistance to a totalitarian or a one world global govt takeover in US.
The NRA denounces all gun crime & don’t know of any NRA members committing mass murder. Pretty sure none of the Buffalo, El Paso, Santa Fe, Newton, Colorado theater or Columbine shooters were NRA members.
Also sure none of the criminal / gang member shooters in cities like Chicago & NYC who are committing mass murder a few at a time using illegal guns & who never seem to be caught, prosecuted or imprisoned are not NRA members either.
Stop blaming NRA / 2nd amendment for mental illness & the rampant mob violence & random murders caused mainly by Dem Party race based politics, forcing police to be nice to people resisting arrest & their refusal to enforce, prosecute & imprison criminals who break laws.