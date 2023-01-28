Authorities on Friday released police body camera footage showing Paul Pelosi being attacked in his home last October.

The clip shows Pelosi and alleged assailant David DePape holding onto a hammer. “Everything’s good,” DePape is heard telling the officers as both men appear to have possession of the hammer.

A police officer then tells DePape to “drop the hammer.” DePape then replies: “Umm, nope.”

A brief struggle ensued before DePape gained control of the hammer and appeared to hit Pelosi. Several officers then immediately rush to grab DePape and placed handcuffs on him as Pelosi remained on the ground.

The San Francisco Superior Court on Friday released the video and audio recorded during the incident after a court ruled the San Francisco District Attorney’s office must make the materials public.

Lawyers for DePape had argued against releasing the footage and audio, saying it would “irreparably damage” his right to a fair trial. The suspect has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges.

This week’s ruling came in response to a request by a coalition of media outlets who sought to gain access to the footage and other records. The outlets, including The Associated Press, filed a court motion in San Francisco earlier in January to get access to the evidence

That came after the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 14 introduced audio and video evidence against DePape but refused to make it public. At the time, it featured audio from a 911 call made by Pelosi, body camera footage from responding officers, an interview with DePape, and footage from Capitol Police surveillance cameras as evidence.

The hammer DePape allegedly used in the attack was also displayed in court, while surveillance video played in court showed what is alleged to be DePape swinging the hammer over a dozen times to break the glass before gaining entry into Pelosi’s home.

After DePape allegedly gained entry into the home, he awakened Paul Pelosi, who was in bed asleep, according to court documents. DePape then asked him where his wife, Nancy Pelosi, was. He replied he didn’t know Nancy Pelosi’s whereabouts so DePape said he’d wait, court documents show.

Family members of DePape have said that he shared some of their left-leaning views while they questioned authorities’ allegations against him. After the attack, his former partner, Oxane “Gypsy” Taub, told local media outlets that he suffered from mental illness as it was also reported that DePape, a Canadian national, was in the United States illegally after overstaying his visa.

Update

Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker and current Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is still recovering from his injuries, the California congresswoman revealed in a CNN interview this month.

She said her 82-year-old husband is “doing OK,” and it will still “take a little while for him to be back to normal.” Noting that her husband is “very strong,” Pelosi said that he has “been out a bit because the doctor said he has to have something to look forward to, and so again, one day at a time.”

“You have to be careful about movement. You have to [be] careful about light. You have to be careful about sound. And it just takes a while,” she added. “You get very tired, but, you know, without going so further into it, but it takes, it will take probably another three or four months, according to the doctors, for him to be really himself.”

According to court papers, DePape mentioned other targets aside from Pelosi, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Hunter Biden. In an interview recording that was played in court, DePape was heard saying that he hadn’t “specifically” chosen Pelosi.

“There is evil in Washington,” DePape said.

DePape is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Footage

The footage can be seen below (warning: graphic):

BREAKING: The bodycam footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi has been released. pic.twitter.com/AcGTyf0um1 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 27, 2023

Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.