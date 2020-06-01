On a day when racial justice protests across the US continued to escalate, Chrissy Teigen made a significant donation to bail and legal defense funds for protesters and when a fellow Twitter user responded that she’d be supporting “Rioters and criminals,” she doubled down.

Teigen, the multiplatform media star and judge of the new Quibi show ‘Chrissy’s Court’, turned the occasion of (vaguely) planned right-wing counterprotests into a $100,000 donation to various direct funds for activists arrested protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

While US President Donald Trump took a more consoling tone in remarks on Saturday afternoon from the Kennedy Space Center, in the morning he tweeted, “The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

Teigen’s post came a few hours later. “In celebration of whatever the [expletive] maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country,” she wrote. In response to trollish comments about protesters, she upped the donation “Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000.”

Entertainment business figures including ‘Modern Family’ producer Danny Zuker and ‘Mrs. America’ actor Kayli Carter applauded Teigen’s posts on Twitter and Instagram.

In recent days, many other Hollywood stars and creators have stepped forward to donate to various bail funds for protesters. Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Steve Carell, the Safdie brothers, Abbi Jacobson, Rae Sanni and Ben Schwartz were among those who pledged donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group that finances cash bail for arrested protesters in Minneapolis.

Others, including director Ava DuVernay and the pop singer Halsey, posted links to resources for various Black Lives Matter and legal defense groups, including one started by former NFL quarterback and racial justice activist Colin Kaepernick.

