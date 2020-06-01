On a day when racial justice protests across the US continued to escalate, Chrissy Teigen made a significant donation to bail and legal defense funds for protesters and when a fellow Twitter user responded that she’d be supporting “Rioters and criminals,” she doubled down.
Teigen, the multiplatform media star and judge of the new Quibi show ‘Chrissy’s Court’, turned the occasion of (vaguely) planned right-wing counterprotests into a $100,000 donation to various direct funds for activists arrested protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
While US President Donald Trump took a more consoling tone in remarks on Saturday afternoon from the Kennedy Space Center, in the morning he tweeted, “The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”
Teigen’s post came a few hours later. “In celebration of whatever the [expletive] maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country,” she wrote. In response to trollish comments about protesters, she upped the donation “Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000.”
Biden campaign staffers donate to group that bails out jailed Minneapolis protesters
Entertainment business figures including ‘Modern Family’ producer Danny Zuker and ‘Mrs. America’ actor Kayli Carter applauded Teigen’s posts on Twitter and Instagram.
In recent days, many other Hollywood stars and creators have stepped forward to donate to various bail funds for protesters. Ben Platt, Seth Rogen, Steve Carell, the Safdie brothers, Abbi Jacobson, Rae Sanni and Ben Schwartz were among those who pledged donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a group that finances cash bail for arrested protesters in Minneapolis.
Others, including director Ava DuVernay and the pop singer Halsey, posted links to resources for various Black Lives Matter and legal defense groups, including one started by former NFL quarterback and racial justice activist Colin Kaepernick.
(c) Al Nisr Publishing LLC 2020. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The “Minnesota Freedom Fund”???????? It should be named the Minnesota COMMUNIST Fund, funded by the Hollywood Actors Communist Party of Stalin, Lenin and Trotsky!!!!!!
Celebrities are supposed to be calibratable. These “One size fits all” celebrity wanta-bees could not tell the difference between an activist and an anarchist if a Molotov cocktail was thrown into their limousine on the way to putting feel good flowers and teddy bears at the scene of Floyd’s death. Biden is just as confused and if elected will just feed the confusion and hasten more black deaths by Democrat leadership. Sounds like a case of a Lori Lightfoot meets Joe Biden’s middle finger and everyone in sight gets their butt kicked and more socially molested. Just how long will African Americans keep voting in more decades of their own failed Democrat party leadership, death and destruction?
Worried about the Bernie bros sitting in jail but nothing for the Americans that lost the means to support their families. Must be nice to live in beautiful homes with 24 hour security to shelter themselves from the consequences of their actions.
Would give this post 50 Stars if I could. You are exactly right darby!
The term MAGA sums up what they hate most about Trump. They know he really is committed to Making America Great Again. And for those who hate America to begin with, that’s “hate speech”. How DARE Trump want to make us great again?
They would happily burn down the country. Fact.
We can’t let them.