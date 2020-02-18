In many school districts across the United States, Black students are disciplined far more often than white students — and are also less likely to be enrolled in gifted and talented programs.
But where have these gaps been the greatest? According to a new nationwide study based on information from 2011 through 2016, these divides are particularly stark within Seattle Public Schools. In general, the study authors argue, school districts are largely at fault for these disparities.
Research has for years found educational inequalities between Black and white students, and in many cases, this work has focused on student achievement such as test scores. Such studies often point to racial differences in socioeconomics and other societal factors to explain the gaps.
The new work, based on data from more than 1,880 public school districts, examines five other metrics: differences in discipline rates, retention, special education, gifted programs and enrollment in Advanced Placement courses. Unlike test-score studies, the new research primarily places blame on school districts — not family or societal factors — for the magnitude of these gaps.
Nationally, Black students are suspended 1.5 times more often than their white peers, the researchers found. Meanwhile, white students are 1.3 times more likely to enroll in AP classes and 1.7 times as likely to be in gifted programs.
“We want to shine the light back on schools directly so they feel compelled to explain to us why these racial differences” exist, said lead researcher Kenneth Shores, assistant professor of human development and family studies at Pennsylvania State University.
Seattle is among 10 districts nationwide with the largest Black-white gap in likelihood of being enrolled in gifted and talented programs, the researchers found: White students are 2.38 times more likely to be enrolled than their Black peers. Tensions over Seattle’s gifted programs have run high for years, in part because of a mismatch between the demographics of the district and who ultimately enrolls in gifted programs. About 1.7% of students in a gifted program called the “highly capable cohort” — which tests students for admission when they’re young and largely teaches them separately from their peers — are Black. But Black students make up roughly 14.2% of the district’s enrollment.
Shores and his colleagues combed through U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights data from 2011 to 2016. After controlling for racial differences in students’ test scores, family income, parent education and other factors, the researchers found that Black-white differences persisted in the education categories they were interested in. This suggests that other factors, such as decisions made by school administrators and teachers, contribute to these inequities.
The new findings are line with Washington state statistics and other recent research, including a January study that found barriers within schools that keep Black and Latino students from enrolling in advanced coursework. That study also found that racial gaps are often “the result of an adult decision” within schools, said Kayla Patrick, lead researcher on the January study and a data and policy analyst at The Education Trust, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit focused on educational equity.
The new study is “on the right track and what we find across the board” in gifted and talented enrollment, she said.
Black students in Seattle are also twice as likely as white students to be suspended, the new study found. This puts Seattle among the top 20% of school districts nationwide with the largest Black-white gap in school discipline. Some studies have hinted that adults tend to view Black boys and girls as less innocent than their white peers, which may influence how often they discipline them for the same infractions.
Seattle school officials and state education leaders have changed their approach to school discipline in recent years. For instance, Seattledeclared a moratorium on out-of-school suspensions for elementary school students in 2015. Seattle Public Schools officials declined to comment on the new results.
Seattle wasn’t the only district with several large racial gaps. The researchers found that more than 20% of districts have three or more large educational disparities.
For Shores, the study has implications for all school districts. The study “puts a stamp on how unfair these processes are.”
___
(c)2020 The Seattle Times
Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
“Shine the light” where it belongs, on the unmarried Black mothers with multiple baby daddies, whose children receive no discipline and have no respect for authority. Blame the welfare state that instills no motivation to better your circumstances. Blame the inner city policies of the Democrats that breed future voters who have no future other than grinding poverty without the education to escape.
For proof of this, look at the Asian children who outperform Caucasian children. The Asians are far more motivated and disciplined, and work hard to better themselves. The results make these things obvious.
#1. Look at the majority of Black people who are Educated, successful, Doctors, Store owners, They grew up in a family. A Father, A Mother and brothers and sisters and were taught discipline, honor, respect and to follow Jesus Christ.
#2. Look at the majority of Black people who are not educated, are in prison, are in gangs, and have no respect for anyone or anything. They grew up without a father, on welfare, didn’t go to school, nobody taught them discipline, honor, respect or anything about Jesus Christ.
The difference is that the Liberals permitted the Black women to marry the government and the government supported them.
Now the socialist liberal Democrats are trying to con us into believing that the government’s support is a good thing and everybody should be supported by the government. The government will give you everything for free and that you will be happy. 🙁 🙁 🙁
From the article above: “We want to shine the light back on schools directly so they feel compelled to explain to us why these racial differences” exist, said lead researcher Kenneth Shores, assistant professor of human development and family studies at Pennsylvania State University”. Hey AIRHEAD Kenneth Shores, professor if Human Idiots, did you ever think that most black boys in society have no fathers around. I just solved your theory of relativity, didn’t I, AIRHEAD Kenneth Shores, professor if Human Idiots!!!!!!!!!!
My own children’s school is an example of why black children don’t excel. Most of the children of color are social misfits that are constantly disrupting class and prevent others from learning.
And how many times have we all heard black kids don’t need to learn white mans math and white mans english etc. Add to that problem is the drug abuse, drinking and smoking during pregnancy that harm the babies mental development. My daughter was the only baby born that day of 13 that was not born addicted to one or more drugs! How can a child of any ethnicity have a chance at a normal life if its already a drug addict at birth?
“In many school districts across the United States, Black students are disciplined far more often than white students”
“Nationally, Black students are suspended 1.5 times more often than their white peers”
“Seattle is among 10 districts nationwide with the largest Black-white gap in likelihood of being enrolled in gifted and talented programs”
I am offended by the writer, Black/white – what is the reason for capitalizing black and not white? That’s not blatant racism is it? But no, not in a “The Seattle Times” liberal media posting I’m sure…….
Three of the terms used in this article are gaps, disparities, and inequities. They do not have the same meanings, but are used in ways that blur their differences. Differences is a more neutral word. Inequities is used to claim unfairness is being perpetrated. Unfairness claims are used to demand action to change statistical results, which leads to unfairness. Student placement in regular, special, or gifted programs should always be for the purpose of giving students appropriate tasks, not to provide cover for or resume building for administrators and supervisors, not to mention politicians and activists for personal gain.