(The Center Square) – Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday ratcheted up their investigation into the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property.

Republicans on the committee sent “preservation notices” to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. These serve as an official notice to the recipients instructing them to preserve documents for future legal proceedings.

The letters also request documentation and communication surrounding the FBI raid.

“The American people deserve answers about the FBI’s unprecedented raid on former President Trump’s home,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said in a statement after the notices were sent. “We will settle for nothing but complete cooperation from the DOJ.”

