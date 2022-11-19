On Thursday, a federal judge in Florida granted an injunction on Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Stop WOKE Act” which halted the implementation of the law within public universities in the state.
According to local news, Chief US District Judge Mark Walker granted the motion filed by University of South Florida Professor Adriana Novoa and student Sam Rechek. Novoa said in a statement, “It is a happy day not only for Sam and me, but for the institutions of this country. I hope that the courts will defend the existence of a public education that cannot be manipulated by politicians to push any ideology, now and in the future.”
The law, HB 7 or “Individual Freedom,” which went into effect at the beginning of July, prevents employers from requiring training that claims that members of one race are inherently racist and should feel guilt for the actions of their ancestors and that a person can be privileged or oppressed based on their skin color or gender, on top of other topics.
When the legislative proposal was announced, the statement read “Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (W.O.K.E.) Act” is designed to “give businesses, employees, children and families tools to fight back against woke indoctrination” and critical race theory, a form of racial essentialism that defines individuals by their racial and ethnic identity groups and then assigns them a place within structures and hierarchies of power.
Student Rechek and Professor Novoa claimed the law was equal to censorship from the government and were represented by the organization FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.)
Some of the topics that HB 7 says should not be implemented in the workplace or classrooms are that “Members of one race, color, sex, or national origin are morally superior to members of another,” “An individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” and “An individual’s moral character or status as either privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by his or her race, color, sex, or national origin.”
Another federal judge in August ruled a portion of HB 7 violated the first amendment, specifically the section that prevented employers from forcing workplace trainings that claim members of one race are inherently racist and should feel guilt for the actions of their ancestors, and that a person can be privileged or oppressed based on their skin color or gender, on top of other topics.
Judge Walker wrote, “One thing is crystal clear—both robust intellectual inquiry and democracy require light to thrive. Our professors are critical to a healthy democracy, and the State of Florida’s decision to choose which viewpoints are worthy of illumination and which must remain in the shadows has implications for us all.”
Walker then quoted the Washington Post’s slogan, saying “If our ‘priests of democracy’ are not allowed to shed light on challenging ideas, then democracy will die in darkness.”
DeSantis’ office said they will appeal and wrote, “The Stop W.O.K.E. Act protects the open exchange of ideas by prohibiting teachers or employers who hold agency over others from forcing discriminatory concepts on students as part of classroom instruction or on employees as a condition of maintaining employment. An ‘open-minded and critical’ environment necessitates that one is free from discrimination. We intend to appeal.”
“PRIESTS OF DEMOCRACY”
Took me 20 minutes to get off the floor, I was laughing so hard.
Those “priests” are brainwashing our children with their socialist and racist ways. We need to get the courts out of our schools and allow the parents to help decide what they will be taught at home, and what can be taught in schools. Why do those people think that it’s a good idea to teach our young kids about the sick and gay ways of some people, or that being white is bad because we are nothing but a bunch of racists, at such a young age? Is it any wonder this country is so screwed up?
se·di·tion
NOUN
1. conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.
Woke propaganda, and release of criminals back into society are OUTRIGHT acts of sedition.
“Sedition is overt conduct, such as speech and organization, that tends toward rebellion against the established order. Sedition often includes subversion of a constitution and incitement of discontent”
Free speech is one thing, but shouting fire in a crowded theater is another. Your freedom to speak and organize stops when it reaches the point of sedition in subverting the Constitution, and inciting through discontent the general public to ignore, disobey or corrupt the established laws of the land, and or change them by Unconstitutional methods, or ignoring enforcement of the current written law. Conspiring to subvert young undeveloped minds through subversive anti-establishment thoughts, ideas and indoctrination has always been the goal of radical socialism and the preferred pathway to power. This Judge should be arrested for Judicial treason, aiding and abetting the subversive acts of the law-breaking and criminal empowerment woke American enemy through the supporting of political parties of traitors via the mis-use of power of disfunction injunctions.
Read your Bible. This perverse idealism is the germination of a time of terror for some, and a time of rejoicing for those who love The Lord.
Priests? Same one who molested children in church?
Backward is Forward…Up is Down…In is Out… Man is Woman… and now… the elimination of indoctrination is indoctrination!! Coming soon…Prison is Freedom… Eating is Starvation… Breathing Deeply is Theft of Oxygen from the breathing impaired!!!
We are seeing a rampaging stampede of insanity!!