Three members of the White House coronavirus task force will self-quarantine because of possible exposure to another member of the Trump administration, officials said.

On Saturday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control, said they will quarantine for 14 days. On Friday, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, said he already went to quarantine.

All three of them have tested negative, along with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence but people with access to the White House tested positive for coronavirus last week. Trump and Pence are now being tested daily.

Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19. She tested negative on Thursday but a tested Friday revealed her positive status. Miller is married to top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who tested tested negative, according to an administration official.

Also one of Trump’s personal valets tested positive for coronavirus. The White House said the unnamed aid developed symptoms Tuesday and then was tested. The military official works in the West Wing and duties involve serving Trump meals.

Fauci, who is a public health expert on the task force, was “considered to be at relatively low risk based on the degree of his exposure” and will follow a “modified” quarantine for the next two weeks. Though he is expected to work mostly from home he planned to testify in person this week before the Senate as well as Hahn and Redfield via videoconference.

“Dr. Fauci has tested negative for CoVID-19, and he will continue to be tested regularly,” a NIAID spokeswoman said. “He is actively monitoring his temperature and other health indicators.”

Extra precautions are in place in the White House.

“The president’s physician and White House operations continue to work closely to ensure every precaution is taken to keep the president, first family and the entire White House complex safe and healthy at all times,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a report by The Washington Post. “In addition to social distancing, daily temperature checks and symptom histories, hand sanitizer, and regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, every staff member in proximity to the president and vice president is being tested daily for covid-19 as well as any guests.”

Secret Service agents who are part of the president’s protective detail were wearing masks in the Cabinet Room on Saturday night, CNN reported.

At least 11 U.S. Secret Service employees were reported to be infected with the coronavirus, Yahoo News and USA Today reported. The Secret Service has 7,600 employees.

