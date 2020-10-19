Here’s something that will have Chicago residents saying, “Aw, rats!”

Pest-control giant Orkin has released its annual list of “rattiest cities” in the United States, and Chicago is once again number one.

The ranking is based on the number of new rodent treatments that Orkin carried out in a given city between Sept. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020.

This marks the sixth year in a row that Illinois’ most populated city tops the “rattiest” list.

“Rats have taken to the streets of Chicago, yet again,” Orkin wrote in its announcement.

Los Angeles finished second on the 2020 edition of the dubious list, while New York placed third. Washington, D.C. came in fourth this year, and San Francisco rounded out the top five.

“In an unprecedented year, the visibility of rodents has increased, creating concern for homeowners and business owners alike,” Orkin said. “As reported in the Spring, the pandemic-driven closure of restaurants forced rodents to find new food sources. Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior.”

In January, Orkin released its 2020 list of the top bed bug infestation cities, with Washington, D.C. claiming the top spot. The nation’s capital surpassed Baltimore, which slid to second place after three consecutive years atop the bed bug leader board.

New York finished sixth on the 2020 bed bug list.

On the newly released 2020 “rattiest” list, Baltimore climbed into the top 10 — placing eighth among cities — after previously finishing outside of it.

