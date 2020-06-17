Allies A.F. Branco | Jun 17, 2020 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 2 votes. Please wait... Share:
Exactly. I was just saying the same thing this morning.
We haven’t heard a peep out of Fauci about the dangers of C19 since the whole George Floyd thing started. Rioters and looters weren’t endangering people by being out together. They were merely “exercising their 1A rights”, something that apparently didn’t matter for the 2-3 months prior as tin pot dictator governors forced people to lockdown and forced private businesses to go bankrupt.
Clearly the Left has exploited all the crocodile tear drama and cheap political points it can from George Floyd’s death – as a weapon against Trump, and will now go back to milking the C19 virus again as a weapon against Trump.
Their handling of the pandemic makes zero sense purely on the medical merits. They’re all over the map. But politically it’s all the same. They’re only interested in trampling the rights of law-abiding citizens, and always with an eye on weaponizing everything against Trump.