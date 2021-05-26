The Biden administration is poised to hand out billions of dollars to what it misleadingly labels “socially disadvantaged” farmers, restaurateurs and other business owners hurt by the pandemic. The money will start flowing to them in early June … provided they don’t have white skin. Whites are out of luck.
Biden’s American Rescue Plan defines “socially disadvantaged” based on skin color and ancestry, not the hardships faced by an individual. Blacks, American Indians, Alaskan Natives, Asians, Hispanics and Pacific Islanders are included. One group is excluded: whites.
Fortunately, the new law’s anti-white provisions are being challenged in court, and the challengers are likely to win. The U.S. Constitution forbids discrimination based on race.
One of the Midwestern farmers suing, Adam Faust, was born with spina bifida and has two prosthetic legs. He manages to milk 70 cows a day and grow 200 acres worth of feed crops. He’s in debt, but he doesn’t qualify for debt forgiveness under the American Rescue Plan because of his white skin.
Last month, a Texas farmer, who is the state’s agricultural commissioner, also sued. Like Faust, he argued that the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause guarantees him equal treatment regardless of his race.
That is a Texas cafe owner’s claim as well. Philip Greer’s cafe lost $100,000 during the shutdown. He applied to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund set up under the American Rescue Plan. The Fund offers restauranteurs up to $5 million to cover losses per location. But Greer is white. The law says for the first 21 days funds are disbursed, most white men have to go to the back of the line, behind women, veterans and “socially and economically disadvantaged” applicants.
Greer sued. On May 18, federal Judge Reed O’Connor determined that Greer is likely to succeed at trial. He ordered the Small Business Administration to halt its discriminatory practices and consider Greer’s application immediately. The judge pointed out the obvious, that the fund’s $29 billion would likely be distributed before Greer and other white male applicants made it to the front of the line.
Citing Supreme Court precedent, O’Connor cautioned against giving “government license to create a patchwork of racial preferences based on statistical generalizations.” Amen.
Just because Blacks make up a small percentage of restaurant owners or farmers doesn’t, by itself, prove past racism or justify discriminating against another group now.
Basketball teams are disproportionately Black, but no one is suggesting lowering the basket for whites and Asians.
Overturning the American Rescue Plan’s racist provisions is key because otherwise, Democrats will move ahead with more extreme measures. Next up is the Justice for Black Farmers Act “to encourage a new generation of Black farmers” at a cost of $100 billion.
It’s being pushed by five Democrats on the Senate agricultural committee including Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.
The bill awards 160 acres, a home mortgage, a loan for farming equipment and agricultural training to 200,000 recipients over 10 years, setting them up to be farmers. The only qualification is a parent of African ancestry. No agricultural experience required.
What could go wrong? It’s a reckless use of taxpayers’ money to buy and give away 32 million acres based on one principle only — racial bias.
Taxpayers would rather set up their own kids for life, rather than somebody else’s kids solely because they’re Black. It’s reparations by another name.
Most Americans oppose racial preferences, though Democratic politicians push them. Voters in California and Washington State, two of the bluest states, recently rejected ballot measures for affirmative action.
The public agrees with Chief Justice John Roberts that “the way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” In 2022, the Republican Party should present itself as the anti-discrimination party, offering voters a stark choice between racial preferences and colorblind fairness.
For now, the battle to defeat the anti-white provisions of Biden’s American Rescue Plan will be decided in court. Fortunately, that’s where the Constitution still matters.
Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York and author of “The Next Pandemic,” available at Amazon.com. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @Betsy_McCaughey. To find out more about Betsy McCaughey and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
I have truly had it with this racism binge. I’m ready to go join the Amish.
Biden is an anti American slug and pawn for the left.
Joe is a sell-out and traitor to his own race whose mind is so age debilitated he cannot remember even who he is or where he came from. He wuld sell out his own sons to make a profit, and already has. Green is his color of choice, not black, yellow, brown red or white.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
The Act prohibited discrimination in public accommodations and federally funded programs.
So why is the Democrat Party allowed to discriminate??
COMMENT
BECAUSE as we have seen year after year… RULES, the law and the Constitution, just never ever seems to apply to commucrats..
No we need to fight for our rights, against this phoking *****!
Well said. FIGHT IT NOW< before there's no one left to fight for..
How about we just get rid of all nonwhites? Sure would make for a much better country.
I am fed up with this Democrat Party ! It was an atrocious political party when Obama was in office, but NOW it is even WORSE. The progressive members of the Democrat Party, who are VERY RACIST, and ANTI SEMITIC are PROVING their prejudice by bills like THIS one ! WHY are they EXCLUDING WHITE people ? Because they are RACISTS, and they are proving it time, after time. The Democrat Party IS the Party of RACISM, pure and simple !
Well join with others and call them what they really are satan worshipping DEMONcrats, every last dem in office worships satan and his demons.
Very few are calling them demons but I will, every one needs to call them what they are, (DEMONS), just look at how they act , how they talk, and how they behave, you will soon see.
The American Rescue Plan, discriminates against our Constitution, but what does one expect from the communist Democrats and Biden. Joe, you are racist!
Wonder how many of the Congressional Black Caucus are among the proposed 200,000 recipients of 160 acres and of course will be first in line for the handout getting the best land for themselves?? Total SCAM, worthy of Sharpton, Jackson, Powell, Hastings, Lewis, Abrams, Warnock, Booker, and their ilk.
OH You can bet, they are getting theirs…
next they will confiscate your 401k or ira account to give this lazy trash who think they are owed something from white folks and conservatives.
One of the sites i occasionally visit, someone DID MENTION that one of the stranger ideas he’s actually SEEN A DEMOCRAT offer up, was just what you suggested.. “The govt should be able to take 401ks and other stocks/bonds rich folk have, and redistribute it to the poor..”
They already have plans in the works for the 401k plans, that is a few hundred billion that will go to the black peoplein the form of reparations or whatever it is they are calling the theft of the money that people worked hard all their lives for. This fouled up government also has plans to take property from white people and give it to black families with no taxes to pay.
The illegitimate Biden-Harris administration’s blatant attempt to discriminate against Whites who have suffered devastating financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is both illegal and immoral. Since the dishonest, delusional, and divisive Democrats believe that sexual identity is determined by how an individual feels and not by one’s genotype, I believe it is only fair that the exceedingly woke Biden-Harris administration give White Americans who choose to identify as Black or other minorities the ability to claim all of the benefits that the administration is granting only to non-Whites. So from now on, I plan to identify as a disadvantaged minority and expect the government to treat me accordingly.
YOU CAN BET any white who did try that, would be made an example of..
From where will this “FREE LAND” appear? 32 million acres is a YELL of a lot of land! I would wager that there isn’t that much arable land open in the lower 48 states! So, is Joe giving away our National Park system for farmland? Oh, there’s Alaska with SCADS of land not already owned … not too many people will be willing to move to Alaska!
Another option is to just TAKE property already in use and give
it to a bunch of clueless people with NO CONCEPT of how much work it takes! Many of those people are not known for their work ethic anyway! Then there’s the issue of the people who currently own these farms, are they expected to voluntarily DONATE their property? Right … BRING GUNS!
This sounds like a plan not well thought through and a disaster waiting for a place to happen!
This sounds like a plan not well thought through and a disaster waiting for a place to happen!
Maybe they, the Democrat government, will confiscate land, like they do with our money, to redistribute it to those who are going to engage in this discriminatory act.
There have already been farms confiscated from white people and given to black farmers, so nothing unusual there! This goverwe now have has been hateful of the white population for a very long time, quid-pro-joe has hated white people as far back as the 1980s and before so nothing new there.
SINCE lefitsts already have indicated (out in CA for example) that “Personal property ownership is a sin, and needs to get confiscated to distribute it to the needy (Homeless), i certainly wouldn’t put it past them, to SEIZE the land of white folk, to give to blacks.. MUCH LIKE THEY DID In south africa and other nations…
This is by definition racist. So any white person who wants to apply should just “identify” as one of the favored minorities. How could the leftists argue with that? Problem solved.
AHH, but you forget. DISCIMINATION to leftists, ONLY EVER applies to white male conservatives.
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. The Act prohibited discrimination in public accommodations and federally funded programs. ………. So why is Biden’s anti-white crap allowed to stand? Why is Affirmative Action allowed to stand?
AND with the sheer insanity the scotus have shown they are, these days, does anyone really see them as “NIXING THIS bill, for violating the law”?
I certainly have no hope they will rule rightly.
The Dems are rotting our society with their legislated, and their appointed Supreme Court Injustices decreed atheist secular racism. Racism was invented as science by The Nazis and science books like Charles Darwin’s, “The Origin Of Species” and ” The Descent Of Man”, with older copies having footnotes from corroborating scientists like today’s Neo-Darwinist theorists, and their textbooks.
This is from,” The Essential Writings and Speeches of Martin Luther King Jr.,” where Martin Luther King Jr., says this about the subject, ” Black supremacy is as dangerous as white supremacy, and God is interested in the freedom of the whole human race and in a the creation of a society where all men can live together as brothers, where every man will respect the dignity and worth of human personality.” Martin was killed for saying this by racists and law makers like the Dems, who also took prayer out of schools, and replaced it with The Homosexual Agenda as legislated behavior.
Ever think why the Dems, and their Media Mogul supporters put The God We Trust down in their entertainment, law and education, and then normalized genital mutilation as Gender Medicine beginning with Kindergarteners using adult school teaches , College of Teachers, Lawers, Medicine, Nurses etc. ?
Because only black lives matter to this Administration. Because only black lives matter to democrats.
Wait WHAT! White farmers were not affected by all this stuff, well that’s a big surprise! That quid-pro-joe is showing once again how hateful he is of the people of this nation, that he only wants to help one race, the people of color, well if that is not being a racist then what is? If they are not going to help all farmers then they should help none of them, the white farmers were hurt as much if not more than those of color, the time has come to impeach this false president, this nation has never had a national leader as racist as the one we have now, him and everyone 8n the satan worshipping DEMONcrat party are as racist as can be, the lot of them need to be removed and charged with the appropriate race crimes and hate crimes. If Trump were still in office this would never happen but under that quid-pro-joe he is giving the black people everything and nothing for the white people. That is and of itself racist, this proves once again justhow racist the DEMONcrats really are.