A new study has found that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic lawmaker in Congress and a young face in the party, has not been an effective politician in the legislature, based on a survey from the nonpartisan Center for Effective Lawmaking.

A project of Vanderbilt University and the University of Virginia, Cortez, popularly known as AOC, introduced a total of 21 bills categorized as “substantive” in the study, but which did not receive substantial backing from other lawmakers, including committee and floor votes.

Alan Wiseman, a Vanderbilt political scientist and center co-director, spoke to the New York Postregarding her inability to promote her legislative goals.

“She introduced a lot of bills, but she was not successful at having them receive any sort of action in committee or beyond committee and if they can’t get through committee they cannot pass the House,” Wiseman said.

“It’s clear that she was trying to get her legislative agenda moving and engage with the lawmaking process, but she wasn’t as successful as some other members were — even among [other] freshmen — at getting people to pay attention to her legislation,” Wiseman added.

Among all Democratic lawmakers, AOCwas ranked 230th out of 240 Congressional Democrats in terms of effectiveness.

In comparison to others in her circle of Congressional allies, collectively called the “Squad,” AOC was deemed less effective than Ilhan Omar, who sponsored 33 bills, and Rashida Tlaib, with some of her bills advancing to committee and one becoming law. The latter ranked 92nd among the 240 lawmakers.

The most effective Democratic and Republican lawmakers, according to the survey, were Westchester Rep. Nita Lowey, who retired last year and was responsible for 29 major bills introduced to Congress, with seven of them ultimately becoming law, as well as John Katko of Syracuse, with six of his bills becoming important laws.

(c) All rights reserved The Jerusalem Post 1995 – 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.