Yesterday President Joe Biden met with a group of governors at the White House to discuss climate change, offshore winds and the supply chain.
When the president held up his note card of instructions, apparently not realizing that the press should not see it, what came out of the meeting drew attention to his cognitive abilities or lack thereof.
pic.twitter.com/l2QJ4Q5XWf
— Marimom (@Marimom37) June 24, 2022
Is this man able to handle his job? You decide.
The video shows how the notes were received in Australia.
They need to get the VP Harris out first then comes Joe. Will Rice or Jarret replace Harris?
My vote is rice.
His handling of the duties of the Office of President clearly shows something is amiss.
“Lets go Brandon”!!!
look in this mans eyes he has the 1000yard stare and if the eyes are the window to the soul joe biden has not got one.