Yesterday President Joe Biden met with a group of governors at the White House to discuss climate change, offshore winds and the supply chain.

When the president held up his note card of instructions, apparently not realizing that the press should not see it, what came out of the meeting drew attention to his cognitive abilities or lack thereof.

Is this man able to handle his job? You decide.

The video shows how the notes were received in Australia.

