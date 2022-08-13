Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec did some digging into the theory that the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday could be related to Spygate, with the whole thing being a way for the Department of Justice to cover its tracks and clean up its own mess.
“Do you remember the fact that the FBI, the Department of Justice, the CIA, British operatives, all that stuff that we were talking about for such a long time, do you remember that they spied illegally using false warrants and lies to the FISA court to spy on President Trump’s campaign back when he was candidate Trump?
“Here’s the question, though. Everybody out there is asking, ‘what’s the deal? Do we have anything in these documents? What are the documents that the FBI’s looking for,’ and there’s an interesting theory that’s been running around, there’s an article that a lot of people sent me yesterday, and the theory looks like this: could it be that the documents that they’re looking for that they say are classified are in fact, President Trump’s copies of the original Spygate documents.
“What do I mean by this? There was a story, also on JusttheNews by John Solomon—there was a story that in the final days, even the final hours of President Trump’s administration that he was working with Mark Meadows and filing a memo, and John Solomon has got the memo. The Meadows memo says that President Trump declassified the Spygate documents, but then the Department of Justice also asked for a copy on their own. Why? Because they wanted further redactions and there was this big fight between the Trump White House that was outgoing and the Department of Justice. The same national security division that we’re reading in the Newsweek piece says was behind the raid on Mar-a-Lago.”
“So, if it was the Spygate documents that indeed is what they’re after, it could be a fight over whether or not the president actually declassified them. Because in this article, that John Solomon wrote a few months back, it says that the documents were then sent to the Department of Justice for further redactions,” Posobiec explained. “But then the Department of Justice never released the documents. The DOJ—I’m sure you’re sitting there thinking, ‘what Spygate documents—they were never released. The DOJ never put them out, even though the president signed them off to be declassified, and there’s a memo from Meadows, memorializing the fact that the president had done this.
“Do you see where I’m going with that? It then stands to reason; did the DOJ think or were they ‘tipped off’ by this so-called informer or a mole at Mar-a-Lago that perhaps President Trump did keep a copy of the Spygate documents? Could this whole thing be the DOJ trying to clean up their tracks to find the receipts? Because I’m going to say it right now, I’d totally believe that President Trump would not trust the same DOJ that had been spying on him, wouldn’t trust the FBI, and would say, ‘sure, I’ll send you guys a copy of the documents,’ but did he keep a copy for himself,” he added.
“Maybe it was photographed, maybe it was electronic copies. Whatever it is, do you think he would’ve kept a copy for himself? I’d say that wouldn’t surprise me. Let’s just say, look, you know, I’m not going betray any confidences or anything, but I will say this, of all the people “I’ve been talking to this week since that raid took place, a lot of people have been pointing to the idea that the Spygate documents may be involved in this, in some way.”
“If that’s true, you’re going to see a fight—we’re talking tons of documents that memorialize the lies of the FBI, the lies of the CIA, the lies of Christopher Steele, the lies of Jake Tapper, the lies of all these people going into this false dossier, the Steele dossier and Fusion GPS, the Clinton campaign, and the lies that led to the spying on Trump, and could it be that this is what it’s about,” Posobiec concluded.
The plot thickens.
Shades of the movie “The Pentagon Papers”.
The treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
More like Minority report linked with 1984…
PITY We have no ‘V” for vendetta guy around…
My initial suspicions are that the Biden DOJ knows what will and is about to come out about Hunter and Joe’s money laundering and selling of American interests to foreign powers, if the Republicans take over the House and Senate. The raid is just an insurance policy of their own creation needed to bargain with. Their very predictable Democrat response track record shows that every time there is a threat of being exposed for ANY type of guilty corruption, they target and smear their innocent adversaries with the same accusations, so THE PEOPLE just think this is normal political activities, and the real bad guys don’t look so bad by comparison when found out. The past infiltration of the FBI and DOJ with Clinton, Obama, and now Biden coverup operatives are the type of “insurance policies” FBI officials were caught discussing back in 2017 to eliminate Trump from the presidency should he go on to win. History is now repeating itself. Being found out by Trump and THE PEOPLE, puts fear in the hearts of the deep state and now shows the size of their own desperations and the lengths they will go to preserve their power and hide their own crimes. I am really surprised some more people have not yet died of mysterious causes.
AND you can bet, that the rinos in the gop, wil ENSURE nothing gets done TO THE FBI…
Trump was the best President I have ever had for domestic and foreign policy, however, the DOJ is part of the executive branch. Trump should have declassified the documents himself, as the DOJ was actively working against Trump. As I have said before, Trump played footsie with the deep state instead of going after these “woke gestapo agencies”. Trump should have had these clowns / traitors / gestapo gangs arrested for treason against our Country.
Exactly.
DAY ONE he should have immediately fired, EVERYONE in the FBI, DOJ or other govt org, that was installed, hired or appointed by clinton, obama, OR ANY OF THE TWO BUSH’s…
Another example of the Democrat Party’s Gestapo FBI (political police force) violating the Bill of Rights.
i.e. Federal Raid On Project Veritas Unacceptable In A Free Society
It’s time to demand broad congressional hearings on abuses of power in the Department of Justice going back years and perhaps decades. We already know that the government spied on AP reporters, and that the DOJ lied to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to get a warrant to spy on a Trump campaign advisor. In September, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz issued a report confirming “widespread non-compliance” with required “factual accuracy review procedures” for secret surveillance warrant applications.
That’s the context in which the latest outrages — including the recent DOJ memo characterizing parents at school board meetings as a potential domestic terror threat — must be viewed. The FBI could show up at anyone’s door with a battering ram and a questionable search warrant. And they’re doing it.
Sorry, but what good will those USELESS Congressional hearings do? NO ONE GETS fired, or jailed from them.
TO ME the way forward, is just to flat out ELIMINATE the FBI and dept of just us.
How do they justify the raid when they could of removed the documents more than once long before they raided his home? Were these valued documents not as classified a year ago, or two years ago? When did they become so classified that they had to raid Trump’s home? When they realized they had pushed the voters too far by destroying our economy and pushing more people into poverty? Just when did they feel the need to act like fools and think we, the people, are so stupid we can’t see right past their lies to the real reason? they know they have cooked their own goose and need a fireworks display to try to turn Trump into the bad guy and them into the good guys. They failed big time.
I just want the truth! He is no longer the president. If they can’t find anything that he has done illegally, leave him alone and let him continue to siphon millions from his “fundraising” efforts. I am tired of both of these men. Both sides need fresh and exciting candidates.
Good thoughts!!! Remember how he sand-bagged them over that “perfect Ukraine call” by putting the transcript in secure keeping!! That convinced Pencil Neck to invent his own version of the call…then Trump released the real transcript…BOOM!!!
There could well be something similar going on now!!! I think Durham has everything!!!
I think President Donald J Trump is smarter than every one of these feckless, fraudulent, lying bureaucrats. I think President Trump moved any ‘life changing’ documents, a long time ago. These America destroying leftist Democrat’s are absolutely panicking. Let ‘em sweat President Trump. I hope they start jumping off buildings.
People believe what they want to believe. Nothing proves this more than the fact Biden is still sitting in the WH.
As for the Republicans putting up a real down and out fight, I’m still waiting. It appears there are too many RINOs in action and too few patriots willing to put re-election plans ahead of saving their nation.