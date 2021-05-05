Republican-turned-Democratic Florida congressman Charlie Crist announced Tuesday that he will try to get his old job back as governor next year against incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Crist, who was Florida’s Republican governor between 2007 and 2011, made the announcement on social media Tuesday.
“Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you,” Crist said in his announcement. “That’s a Florida for all — and that’s why I’m running for governor.”
In 2010, Crist became Florida’s first governor in 46 years not to run for re-election. Instead, he ran for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats, which he ultimately lost to Florida House Speaker Marco Rubio.
Two years after leaving office, Crist left the GOP and registered as a Democrat. In 2014, he lost a bid to regain his job as governor to Republican Rick Scott.
In his announcement Tuesday, Crist revisited his work as Florida’s 44th governor and the four years he’s now been in the U.S. House.
“We protected 27,000 acres at the Everglades,” he said. “Saved the jobs of 20,000 teachers, cut property taxes for our seniors, lowered the cost of prescription drugs, expanded children’s healthcare … restored voting rights for 150,000 Floridians. And we pulled together to pull our state out of the Great Recession.”
Crist criticized DeSantis, Florida’s governor since 2018 and considered by some to be a rising star in the Republican Party.
“While COVID took the lives of 35,000 Floridians, DeSantis attacked doctors and scientists,” Crist said. “DeSantis is stripping away your voting rights. He’s against the $15 minimum wage. He doesn’t believe in background checks for guns, doesn’t believe in a woman’s right to choose, doesn’t listen, he doesn’t care. And unless you can write him a campaign check, you don’t exist.”
Crist’s bid comes a day after DeSantis traveled to St. Petersburg district Monday to announce the end to all COVID-19 restrictions statewide, saying the state’s coronavirus emergency is over. DeSantis has repeatedly been criticized since the pandemic began for various moves that were viewed as inadequate or politically motivated.
GAAAAAAAAAAAAGGGG!! What is it with these damned Democrats – they NEVER go away…Kerry, Gore, Clintoon, Obama, and Crist, they are always in your face and stinking up the room until the Lord takes them.
I am in Florida, Crist is despicable. Nuff said.
Me Too Frank!! could not agree with you more; just wish the Northeastern liberals who move here would go back and stay back where they came from!!
Hey Charlie Crist, go away with Liz Cheney to a deserted island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Secondly, Florida has election integrity, so a communist like you has no chance of winning the Governorship. Good riddance!
Talk about Delusions of Grandeur!! This IDIOT actually thinks he can upset the most popular Governor in the Country. He has a better chance than a snowball in HELL!!! Keep dreaming Crist!
And he will upend everything DeSantis accomplished.
As like in the Democrat Party manipulation of the 2020 Presidential election.
The ONLY way that the disgraceful, dishonorable Charlie Crist could win the election in Florida is if the Democrat Party again was allowed to control and manipulate the election.
NOTE:
“In 100 days, Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have done more damage to our country than any other administration in modern history.”
This *** self serving ***, needs to go away permanent he never did a damn thing for the citizens of Florida but bill them out of money
He flip flops like a fish on the dock and is on his knees to Pelosi and her I’ll
If there’s one **** that need to be flushed it’s this one
People like Charlie are all bought and paid for. He is not his own man. Just another puppet.
Good luck, Charlie. Florida’s been a different state since you left office. Better in every aspect. So you flip-flop over to the dem-rat party, and you think that’s gonna help? What the hell makes you think Floridians want our state to become a mis-managed mess like every other dem-rat controlled state?
Keep dreaming, Charlie.
I Live in and Love Florida and watch North Easterners come here with their same demented political views wanting to drag in their stench like a cat who drags in a dead animal into the house! The election integrity and the safe guards to cheat in a Florida election were stopped the minute our awesome Governor Ron Desantis was elected! So, no, Charlie has no chance of getting elected here, he will get fileted like a Sea Trout if he runs for Governor here!!