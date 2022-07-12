First lady Jill Biden apologized for her recent comments comparing Latinos to “breakfast tacos” at a Hispanic conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted the first lady’s apology for her on Tuesday, a day after she said in her speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference while talking about UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre’s work in the organization.
“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” Biden said Monday.
– Read more at Fox News
Once again, Dr. Jill Biden butchers the Spanish language in furtherance of pandering to a client constituency (the org FKA National Council of La Raza). I hereby bless your timelines with Dr. Jill's rendering of "bodega". pic.twitter.com/Z4FSXtlUMe
— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 11, 2022
The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community.
— Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 12, 2022
Why didn’t she tweet it herself? https://t.co/L571alnPYJ
— Jack Posobic 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 12, 2022
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/QsYqCaNOoP
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 12, 2022
Personally, I’m a chorizo, egg & cheese. 🌮🌮🌮 https://t.co/cyrd0ITbN8
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 11, 2022
Needless to say, if this were Melania…..
Yeah, but Melania, being a polyglot, could probably pronounce bodega generally correctly…
Melina wouldn’t have MADE this gaff in the first place.
Can ANYBODY in this failure of an admin. say or do anything intelligently??
“Te quiero Taco Bell” ,,,gets misinterpreted and mispronounced by Jill as Te Queero American Hispanic voters in the queerest pandering for votes since Hillary tried to speak Ebonics. Most tacos are not unique or singularly individual as are the Democrat collectives of nutjob snowflakes. Tacos are the same old pabulum for the masses that get stone ground out the latest Liberal “Deus Ex Machina” that populates their political pot that never melts American, just boils like a witch’s cauldron. As for a Biden Latin X,,,,it is the X that marks the wet spot on Hunter’s South of the Border Call girl pinup pictures found on an overused laptop that dirty dances,,,The real “Te quiero” behind the Biden family motives and inspirations.
Doesn’t look like it.
The entire admnistration is full of misspeakers, not one seems to have the knack of communicating with, I’m not talking about the liberal left base but, the ordinary citizens which they have pigeonholed into homogenous groups which think, act and have the same values that they can pander to. It’s scripted down to the last word and outside of the teleprompter they have nothing pertinent to say. Ronald Reagan was called the great communicator, Donald Trump could expound on any subject asked without notes. Now we have people who cannot form a coherant sentance, AND THEY’RE READING FROM A TELEPROMPTER! What this all shows they have now concept of the people they speak to, their only pupose is to persuad them for their vote!
Sounds like Jill took Joes meds by mistake. Like the old Chatty Katy dolls,,,just pull her string and she says the same old 11 Liberal talking point things, over and over.
Frankly, if I were an American of Spanish (and conquered New World nations) descent, I’d be much more offended by “Latinx” than the ignorant pandering of Joe, his wife the “doctor,” and Democrats in general.
But, hey, what do I know…?
[much more than any Democrat voter, that’s for certain…]
Is the Taco Bell marketing team getting any ideas??
holy taco tuesday!
Her press secretary apologized because she doesn’t think she said anything wrong. After all, she has a phd and wants to be called “doctor”!
Having a staff member issue an apology is real sincere? Yes? NNNNNOOOOOO. Fake as fake can be.
Agreed. HAD Jill apologized herself, it would to ME< hold more weight.