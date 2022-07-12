First lady Jill Biden apologized for her recent comments comparing Latinos to “breakfast tacos” at a Hispanic conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted the first lady’s apology for her on Tuesday, a day after she said in her speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference while talking about UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre’s work in the organization.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” Biden said Monday.

Once again, Dr. Jill Biden butchers the Spanish language in furtherance of pandering to a client constituency (the org FKA National Council of La Raza). I hereby bless your timelines with Dr. Jill's rendering of "bodega". pic.twitter.com/Z4FSXtlUMe — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 11, 2022

The First Lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community. — Michael LaRosa (@MichaelLaRosa46) July 12, 2022

Why didn’t she tweet it herself? https://t.co/L571alnPYJ — Jack Posobic 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 12, 2022

