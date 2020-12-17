New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at one time claimed that she was considering quitting politics, but now she has a new idea.

The 30-year-old says she wants the people who are at the top of the Democrat Party to quit their positions of power.

“I do think we need new leadership in the Democratic Party,” she said.“I think one of the things that I have struggled with, I think that a lot of people struggle with, is the internal dynamics of the House has made it such that there [are] very little options for succession.”

– Source is USA Herald

The New York representative also admitted that even if Pelosi and Schumer were to go, the progressive wing of the party has no plan on who would fill those vacancies. And she said the replacement could end up being worse and ‘even more conservative’ than the current Democratic leaders.

The Squad member also attacked Joe Biden for bringing in a ‘revolving door of just the same people for the last 10, 20, 30 years’ into his administratio

‘How do we fill that vacuum? Because if you create that vacuum, there are so many nefarious forces at play to fill that vacuum with something even worse,’ Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept podcast ‘Intercepted’ in an interview that aired Wednesday.

– Read more at the Daily Mail