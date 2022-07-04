Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos mocked President Biden Saturday for being economically tone-deaf in threatening companies that operate gas stations to lower their prices despite facing potential losses and market constraints.

– Read more at National Review

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

Interesting! Who do you suppose Jeff Bezos voted for in the last presidential election?