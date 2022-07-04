Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos mocked President Biden Saturday for being economically tone-deaf in threatening companies that operate gas stations to lower their prices despite facing potential losses and market constraints.
Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022
Interesting! Who do you suppose Jeff Bezos voted for in the last presidential election?
If ignorance is bliss—Joe Biden is sitting smack in the middle of Heaven.
While he smiles down upon the Hell he has created for all of America.
SOME certainly is smiling.. I doubt its biden.. ITS who ever is handling him!
Having been isolated in his political sphere for most of his life he has no comprehension of how the real world operates. Consider the laws controlling every aspect and level of businesses, many of which he was instrumental in passing, that stand in the way of recovery no matter what he thinks he can dictate away. Maybe things are fine with the people he ysed to rub shoulders with in Delaware before the Secret Service guarded him but the rest of the country is foreign soil as far as he is concerned!
I forgot where i read it, but i saw somewhere that ‘most gas stations, make on average, between .02 and.05 cents per gallon sold.
WHERE AS depending on what state you live in, the TAX MAN MAKES anywhere from .14 cents, to over a BUCK per gallon sold..
SO WHO IS IT that needs to ‘reduce their fees’?? CERTAINLY NOT THE GAS STATIONS..
In fact, Inflation is too important a problem to be left in the hands of chuckleheaded woke Presidents with Swiss cheese for economic brains. Price Controls, temporary gas tax holidays, emptying the Strategic oil Reserved for war for political reasons, blaming Gas station owners, begging our enemies for another cup of gruel, or forcing working class Americans who are one paycheck away from being evicted or having their junker car repossessed,,,,forcing them to buy electric cars that start at $60K will do absolutely nothing to increase the supply of American oil, and Joe knows it, but just plain does not care. His senile one dimensional mind is locked and loaded like a confused hands-on grandpa in desperate need of a hair sniff. If he cut off the drugs and alcohol from Hunter like he cuts off our basic energy to THE PEOPLE and expected to get a calm submissive obedient response, he had better look back to see what is gaining on him,,,,,Justice and workable solutions once he falls from power, and great will be that fall. Every time he tries to legislate morality in Executive orders, he reveals the paucity of his own morality, beginning with his “I really don’t give a damn, my way or the highway”…..to hell and on foot without a car.