While Saul Alinsky can be connected directly to both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, I’m not aware that such a clear connection exists between the founders of the BLM movement and Alinsky, who died in 1972. But there is no doubt that they share his philosophy of cultural revolution.
In his insightful, 2009 mini-book, Barack Obama’s Rules for Revolution: The Alinsky Model, David Horowitz quoted an SDS radical who wrote, “The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.”
As Horowitz explained, “In other words the cause – whether inner city blacks or women – is never the real cause, but only an occasion to advance the real cause which is the accumulation of power to make the revolution. That was the all-consuming focus of Alinsky and his radicals.”
When it comes to BLM, the purported issue, namely, that Black Lives Matter, is not the ultimate issue. Instead, a larger cultural revolution is the ultimate issue. (As many have noted, the founders of BLM are both Marxists and radical feminists, with two of the three women identifying as queer activists.)
And so, the mantra that “Black Lives Matter” specifically means blacks who are victims of white police brutality. Black lives in the womb do not matter. Blacks getting gunned down in gang violence do not matter. Black toddlers killed in random shootings do not matter. Not even blacks killed by black police officers matter – at least not nearly as much as blacks killed by white officers.
Those white officers, in turn, represent the larger system, which, we are told, is fundamentally racist. And it is that system that needs to be overthrown.
Thus, “The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.”
If the issue was the issue, then BLM should have been applauding President Trump’s efforts to introduce police reform.
Instead, Trump is vilified as a white supremacist and racist, and BLM wants him removed. In fact, that is one of their stated goals.
As for the police, their very existence is part of the oppressive system. They must be defunded and abolished, and attacks on them are justified.
Of course, it doesn’t take a sociology professor to understand that the BLM movement is not primarily focused on the well-being of the black American community.
After all, what is the connection between police brutality and statues of Christopher Columbus?
There is no connection, other than the revolutionary logic which says: white police brutality is part of America’s racist heritage, which started with slavery. And Christopher Columbus, who discovered America, enslaved native inhabitants of the West Indies. Therefore, in the name of BLM, his statue must be destroyed (along with many other statues).
And what is the connection between police brutality and the vandalizing of synagogues and the burning of church buildings?
There is no connection, other than the revolutionary logic which sees church buildings as symbols of an oppressive, discriminatory religious system that also must be overthrown.
And let’s not forget the statues of a white Jesus and a white Mary. They too must be toppled.
As for the synagogues, that’s easy. The Jews are always part of the oppressive system. The Jews are always evil. Everyone hates the Jews.
Terry Crewes was right to say to Don Lemon, “There are some very militant type forces in Black Lives Matter and what I was issuing was a warning” that “extremes can really go far and go wild.”
Absolutely. We see the wild extremes on the streets of our cities every day. And plenty of the extremists are young whites, some of whom are more into revolution than into justice.
Diamond and Silk were right to tweet, “If What Don Lemon say is true about BLM being only about police brutality, then why are they still protesting? We don’t see police killing black lives. It’s black lives killing black lives.”
Ah, but black lives are not the primary issue. Instead, the issue is revolution.
Thus, over time, the concern about blacks being killed by the police will be drowned out by the larger call to overthrow America as we know it.
After all, America is depicted as the world’s hotbed of racism and oppression, the evil empire that must be brought down, especially when compared to…well, especially when compared to a utopian Marxism.
BLM is playing by the book. Alinsky’s book.
For good reason Gregory A. wrote on Medium.com,
“It’s time to stop supporting this anti-American organization that is working to sow division, spread lies, and destroying the country. Their playbook comes straight from Rules for Radicals by Saul Alinsky who dedicated his book to Lucifer. They aren’t looking for unity, but to destroy anyone who doesn’t agree with their radical Marxist philosophy. Black Lives Matter leaders know how to cause chaos and to turn us against each other. Individuals and corporations must stop pandering to this organization that is working to tear the country apart.”
Precisely so.
Dr. Michael Brown is the host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program. His newest book is “Evangelicals at the Crossroads.” This column is also posted on The Stand, the official blog site for American Family Association.
If you missed “A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” this morning” on EWTN Channel 370 DirectTV it will be on again Sunday Aug 2, at 900pm central time. It gives and hour and a half on the Catholic point of view of Chicago Community Organizer Saul Alinsky and his direct tactics that the Street violence of today originates and also connects it to the European Marxists who came over to spread it in our churches and universities, by using the sheep’s clothing deception of helping the poor and under privileged via the Catholic Church and others who were seduced and also deceived. It connects the dots, particularly in Chicago how secular wolves used THE PEOPLE to gain power over them where the ends ,no matter how violent , justify the means. Don’t let the Catholicism get in your way of the revelation, even if you are a secular. Your eyes will be opened and the origins and nationwide spread of the community organized corruption will begin to make sense and you will see the magnitude of what we are up against. You will see exactly where ” inner city blacks or women – is never the real cause, but only an occasion to advance the real cause which is the accumulation of power to make the revolution” comes from. It’s pure Alinsky with a big touch of Obama and Hillary on the side.
Destroy the middle class, total lawlessness, drugs, crime, illegal aliens and what do we get: Saul Alinsky, Antifa and Black ***** Matters!!!!!!!!
#1. Re-Elect President Donald Trump.
#2. Vote OUT ANY AND ALL Democrats in office EVERYWHERE.
Pelosi and the Democrat Party’s objective is to make this anarchy so bad that the citizens will do anything to make it stop.
This is where they get you to vote away our rights and freedoms and vote for a total government control in order to restore peace.
BINGO, then we live in a Socialist Dictatorship country.
Don’t fall for the traitorous Democrat Party’s Lies, Cons, Deceptions and psychological games.
BLM is an evil Marxist movement that has nothing, literally nothing, to do with saving black lives. It has morphed into a money laundering vehicle to fund various Left-wing wishlist items such as LGBT and Biden’s election. Again, none of this has anything to do with protecting black lives.
I agree with the original general sentiment of BLM from a few years ago, because ALL lives matter. Black lives fall under that umbrella, and the original idea (I thought) was that, Hey we’re people too and we matter!
Within days that logical commonality was abandoned and it became Only Black Lives Matter.
Find a Dem who will go on record as saying ALM. They consider it hate speech. But if all lives don’t matter, they de-legitimize their own position.