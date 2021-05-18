David Hogg, the liberal activist who tried to bring down Mike Lindell’s My Pillow company with a leftwing alternative, has the most ridiculous reason for continuing to wear a face mask. Hogg is fully vaccinated against covid, and the mask mandate has been lifted. But he says he will still wear a mask. Why?
The latest CDC mask update comes just as Joe Biden is facing mounting criticism on every front. The new CDC guidelines regarding those who have had the covid vaccine state that masks are no longer needed in most situations… unless, of course, you are a liberal.
A Space Force officer was removed from command for warning against Marxism in the military. Plus, Pete Buttigieg confirms the usefulness of energy pipelines.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
David Hogg should cover his liberal mouth with several masks, so he cannot spew his liberal Marxist ideology. Secondly, with regard to the CDC and masks, in the article above, there was a Doctor on Fox last night from Harvard and he indicated that if a person has already had covid, that persons natural antibodies will protect him from the disease for five to ten years. So much for everyone needs to get the vaccine, Joe Biden! Plus, the vaccine is the choice of the individual, just like the flu shot, Joe!
Hey David Hogg,
Not that it matters but are you queer?
Though I agree and I did test positive for antibodies after a year from Covid. The problem lies in proving that you had Covid. What card do we get, so we can still remain first class citizens?
Get your “i am a proud marxist’ card.. Just enter our re-education camps for a few years…
Hogg needs to keep that diaper on he mouth to contain the crap he spews. These young activists need to get some real life experiences, before trying to convince mature adults that he’s smarter than we are.
I agree. I’m waiting for him to grow up and grow a brain.
Grow a brain?? You’ll be waiting till hell froze over!
The rebreathing of his own CO2 will kill off what few remaining brain cells he has lest. Go for it pig boy.
The rising prince of the lib-tard morons.
2-ounce brain.
Had to love the Babylon Bee’s take on it- “liberal has a mask permanently tattooed on his face so he’d never be mistaken for a conservative”.
Mr Pigg—disengage mouth, then engage brain. If you get a message that brain cannot be found, or a malfunction is detected, then install and activate thought process. Continue to run thought process before re-engaging mouth.
I understand that you and Greta Thunberg are juvenile media darlings, but neither of you are quite Mensa material.
EVEN IF You combined both of their intellects, they still imo wouldn’t qualify for mensa.
The child is a leftist tool just like his “cousin” Greta. Leftism is a sickness and IS the greatest threat to our civilization.
I think it’s time people stop listening to the rubbish being spewed by these lefty morons, most of whom have never worked a day in their life, and are ignorant of the way the real world works. Instead of trying to muzzle conservative points of view, media outlets need to restore critic thinking in their staff, and people need to stop relying on the likes of Facebook and Instagram for their information.
Is he still alive? I thought he dropped along with his 3-minutes of fame years ago ….
Maybe he needs to taste his words before he spits them out.
He wears it cause everybody he comes in contact with say the same thing. He’s got the breath that smells like a hogg
That’s fine with me if he wants to wear a mask. The best way to deal with people like David is to just acknowledge they said something and move on. The more attention he gets the more he is going to do to get attention.
I can’t blame the Hog for wearing a mask. It keeps him from being recognized and risking getting his face punched in.