Last week Joe Biden denied on camera that there would be a $450,000 payment to illegal aliens who were separated from their children at the border.

Now he has forcefully corrected his answer to say that he was only denying the amount of the payment and not that there would be payments to alien parents who entered the US illegally. He now says he has no idea how much the payment will be and tells off the reporter. Listen to his angry response:

——————–

The original story is below:

‘It’s Garbage’: Biden DENIED Report He’s Giving $450,000 To Migrants Separated At The Border Under Trump

President Joe Biden on Wednesday denied a report that his administration is giving $450,000 payments to migrants separated under Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance policy and accused the media of putting out ‘garbage.’

Speaking at a press conference on the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11, the 78-year-old Democrat was asked by Fox News whether the reported payments ‘might incentivize more people to come over illegally.’

‘If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah,’ Biden retorted. ‘But it’s not true.’

Fox reporter Peter Doocy asks, ‘So this is a garbage report?’

Biden stood by his aggressive reaction.

‘Yeah. $450,000 per person, is that what you’re saying?’ Biden asked. ‘That’s not going to happen.’

– Read more at the Daily Mail

———————-

———————-

ACLU suggests Biden out to lunch over $450K migrant separation payouts

President Biden “may not have been fully briefed about the actions of his very own Justice Department,” the ACLU charged Wednesday, after he labeled as “garbage” a news report that his administration is considering $450,000 per person payouts to families separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

In a statement, ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero warned Biden that he risked “abandoning a core campaign promise to do justice for the thousands of separated families.

Read more at the NY Post