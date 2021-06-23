First Liberty Institute is appealing the IRS’s decision to deny a faith-based organization tax-exempt status.
First Liberty Institute attorney Lea Patterson explains that Christians Engaged, a Christian non-profit organization that exists to educate and empower everyday Christians to vote in every election, to be civically engaged, and to pray for the nation and her elected officials, applied for tax-exempt status in 2019.
“Just last month, the IRS denied that application, arguing that it was political campaign intervention to ‘educate believers on national issues that are central to their belief in the Bible as the inerrant Word of God,'” Patterson continues.
The IRS letter declares that Bible teachings are typically affiliated with the Republican Party and its candidates and concludes that the organization’s work is “prohibited political campaign intervention.”
“That’s what we are appealing right now,” says Patterson. “It was shocking, personally, because the last time I checked, the Bible did predate either party that we presently have. And when we looked into it, the argument in our appeal that we’re pretty confident in is that the IRS’s decision violates its own regulations for a couple of reasons, but it also violates constitutional protections for free speech and free religious exercise.”
The appeal will be revised through the IRS’s own internal appeals process, as that is the norm in these situations. If the IRS changes its mind, then Patterson tells One News Now, “We’re all good, and everyone goes home happy.” If the IRS does not change its mind and stands by its decision, then Patterson says, “We could end up in federal court as the next step.”
“If the IRS thinks that biblical teachings are Republican-affiliated, it could potentially endanger the tax-exempt status of many religious organizations across the country, including churches,” the attorney warns. “So, that’s why we’re concerned about this potential precedent and why we are fighting this issue to protect religious liberty.”
We are back to THIS tactic? I thought we only had the IRS Abuses of Conservative groups during the Obama Administration. Perhaps Obama is working behind the scenes (pulling Biden’s strings)
Ya THINK? That’s a Given!!!! Dementia Joe doesn’t have the ability to think Anything for himself!!!
WHO Do you think is pulling his PUPPET STRINGS!
If I remember correctly, the Supreme Court ruled that atheism is also a religion. It is based upon the faith that God does not exist. So why doesn’t the IRS persecute the Freedom from Religion Foundation too?
BECAUSE like with everything else the left controls, THEY ONLY ATTACK conservatives, christians and whites.. ATHEISTS, marxists, anarchists, communists, socialists and Islamists, are FULLY OK…
Looks like Obama planted some Deep State operatives inside the IRS. Lois Lerner lives on. There has been talk off and on over the years of abolishing the IRS—it really needs to be done.
Abolition of the IRS tonight at 5 PM wouldn’t be too soon. Send ALL the employees [notice I didn’t say workers] a termination notice with 60 days of salary & continuation of their benefits, then lock all the offices at 6 PM, and turn off everything, except the computer systems. Send in a DIA team to destroy ALL the computer files, including ALL files which can be found in cloud backups or the dark web, using military grade file “deletion”.
Publish a notice to employers, requiring copying to all employees, that there are no longer any IRS deductions or reporting required.
IMO IT WAS well known, he stacked the IRS leadership with leftist flunkies…
Income tax is there only to legitimize the fiat dollar. Since the government can print all the money they want without end, the tax is not needed.
The government uses the tax system to control the amount of what you earn that you can spend. It also uses it to keep track of what you do and how you make your income. It also keeps track of the number of family members you have, and your possessions.
Now the IRS has finally spilled the beans and made it official, there is a direct link between Biblical teaching, the Church and Republicans! I hate to think where that puts Democrats with their views on sex, race, abortion, etc.. On the other hand does that also mean churchgoing Bible reading Democrats are really Republicans!