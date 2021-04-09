President Biden’s White House has close ties to a left-wing dark money group that seeks to expand the Supreme Court.

Both White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Paige Herwig, Biden’s point person on judicial nominations, previously worked for Demand Justice, which is part of a massive dark money network, the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

Demand Justice is open about seeking to overhaul the federal court system to advance progressive goals.

“They want to add seats to the Supreme Court, they want to add term limits for justices, they want to overhaul it and swing not just the Supreme Court but all levels of the judiciary more progressive,” Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of conservative-leaning Americans for Public Trust, told Fox News in an interview.

Learn her name. You're going to be saying it a lot. Ketanji Brown Jackson is just getting warmed up. pic.twitter.com/Rw2rHUN5Kl — Demand Justice (@WeDemandJustice) March 31, 2021