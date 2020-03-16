Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the veteran lawmaker and House Majority Whip, took aim at President Trump in a new interview, calling the president a racist and comparing modern-day America to Germany during the rise of the Nazi Party.

In an interview with “Axios on HBO,” the Democratic lawmaker said that Trump was a racist, but reportedly would not call him a white supremacist, according to an Axios report of the interview.

Clyburn evoked Germany in the 1930s in one clip of the interview released Sunday, while clarifying that the “dynamic” of Trump’s attacks on the press echoed those of Nazi leaders such as Adolf Hitler.

“I used to wonder how could the people of Germany allow Hitler to exist. But with each passing day, I’m beginning to understand how. And that’s why I’m trying to sound the alarm,” he added, before claiming that Trump told more than 30 lies during his State of the Union address this year.

The congressman has also previously drawn parallels between Mr. Trump and former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler on more than one occasion.

“Having studied history and having taught history, I can only equate one period of time with what we are experiencing now and that was what was going on in Germany around 1934 right after the 1932 elections when Adolf Hitler was elected chancellor,” Mr. Clyburn said during a CNN interview in January 2018.

“When I see and hear and experience what’s going on in the country today, I think back to that time, and I really believe that we as Americans had better get a handle on things. If we don’t, we could very well see ourselves going the way of Germany,” he said at the time.

“Adolf Hitler was elected chancellor of Germany. And he went about the business of discrediting institutions to the point that people bought into” it,” Mr. Clyburn said last year. “Nobody would have believed it now. But swastikas hung in churches throughout Germany. We had better be very careful.”

