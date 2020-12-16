A former secretary of state of Ohio argues that the Trump campaign shouldn’t concede the election – but instead should continue to challenge the validity of Biden electors from several battleground states.

Although yesterday (December 14) was the official date for electors to submit their votes to the Electoral College, the Trump campaign is now calling on Republican-controlled state legislatures in the contested battleground states to submit their own slates of electors to compete with those certified by the governors.

Ken Blackwell, the former Ohio secretary of state, now serves as senior fellow for human rights and constitutional governance at the Family Research Council. During an appearance on American Family Radio on Monday, he said many questions remain unanswered.

“I think that this is going to be at least prosecuted through January 6,” he offered. “What I understand from the campaign is that in some of these battleground states [on Monday] there will be alternative slates that will be presented – and it is the campaign’s hope that these alternative slates will be sent to Congress with the Biden electors and that pushes it where it should be: in the hands of the Congress to decide which one of the slates should be accepted.”

Blackwell added: “This is really in the hands of Republican leaders in these state legislatures. They cannot turn a blind eye to these transgressions of the Constitution.”

And he says that by no means should President Donald Trump prematurely concede as the legal fight is continuing – and that under no circumstances should Joe Biden be referred to as “president-elect.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.