US Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) has equated the victims of crimes against humanity with their perpetrators.

In a tweet, Omar wrote: “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

She added: “I asked Sec. [Antony] Blinken where people are supposed to go for justice.”

Retweeting Omar’s video, former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman questioned: “How did we reach the point where a member of Congress can equate those who fight terrorism with the terrorists themselves? A new low.”

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Last month, Omar called Israel’s retaliations for Gazan rocket fire on civilians an “act of terrorism,” but failed to condemn the rockets themselves, or Hamas’ use of Gazan civilians as human shields.

(c) 2021 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.