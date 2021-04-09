Ilhan Omar is critical of the Biden administration for its refugee decisions, and for possibly continuing construction of the controversial Mexico border wall.
Somali-American congresswoman Ilhan Omar has slammed efforts by the Biden administration to continue construction of Donald Trump’s wall on the Mexico border, and for not reversing limitations of refugee admissions set by the previous administration. The Democrat congresswoman was responding to comments made by Security Department Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who reportedly told employees that border wall construction could start in order to plug “gaps” in the current border.
“It’s shameful and unacceptable for @POTUS to continue the construction of Trump’s xenophobic and racist wall,” she said in a tweet, before releasing a lengthy statement.
“We cannot and we must not fall victims to politics of fear and hatred that drives the far-right,” she said in a statement.
“I am deeply disturbed by reports that the Administration is considering further construction of Trump’s wall.”
Omar went on to criticize the government leaving Trump era limitations that make it difficult for refugees to enter the country.
“Joe Biden ran on a promise to increase the refugee cap.
“When meeting with the Administration, I have repeatedly urged them to follow through on these promises, yet the Administration has yet to reverse the harsh limitations of refugee admissions set by the previous administration.
“Because of this, hundreds of refugees had their hopes dashed last month as we cancelled flights to the United States. Abandoning those who fled unthinkable atrocities does not align with the promises set by this administration.”
President Biden halted Pentagon money going into building the wall, however Mayorkas said it still ‘leaves room’ on finishing ‘some gaps in the wall’,” according to The Washington Times.
“It’s not a single answer to a single question. There are different projects that the chief of the Border Patrol has presented and the acting commissioner of CBP presented to me,” the secretary said.
“The president has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to the construction of the border wall is ended. But that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished,” he said.
Follow us onFacebook,TwitterandInstagramto stay connected
(c) @ 2021 The New Arab. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
.
How dare he continue to build a wall to keep out all her muslim terrorist comrades whose only mission is to destroy the United States!
.
Exactly, who the heck is she? And what is wrong with Minnesota collecting all these anti American morons? Probably not worried about the wave of immigrants coming in, very few will want to go to MN and freeze.
Did she or did she not “marry” her brother to get in Our Country? I believe Japan does NOT allow muslims in Their Country and we have a Muslim Malcontent in OUR Government!
IS the Democrat Party the Enemy of U.S.?
Do democrats have Any Redeeming Qualities?
Would America be a Better Place without the Democrat Party?
Did the Democrat Party Steal the Presidential Election?
Do you believe that the Democrat Party is a Socialist/Communist Party?
Is Joe Biden FIT to be President?
Is Kamala Harris FIT to become President and is she the Liar her Father claims she is?
I believe we are watching the “Rise and Fall of America” which is Rotting from Within and the cause is the Liberal Democrat Party!
Say It Isn’t So!
Hopefully, before she and her muslim terrorists already in this country can start an uprising against our country and government, the people will find a way to get rid of her. Right now she and Pelosi are the two most dangerous enemies this country is facing, more so than any external enemy. Too bad we don’t have the same requirements for congress that we have for the presidency, the person must be a natural born citizen to hold office. That would help cut down on creatures like her infiltrating our government.
Does Mogadishu ring a bell with anyone? Enough said. Get these people out of our country.
I’d let 100,000 illegals into our country in exchange for Omar being permanently deported back to Somalia.
If you don’t know what evil looks like.. now, you do.
She is just a moron. Simple fora half wit.
The real morons are the ones who elected her.
***** needs to be sent packing back to own damn pitiful country!
Hey Omar…. “Illegal” is not a race, you dim-bulb..
Well, they’re Kreepy Joe’s Koncentration Kamps now….. see what I did there? ….KKK… ? Pretty clever, huh?…. Just like all those millennial SJW dopes who think they know everything…. LOL.
Kick this person out of DC, send her down to the border to be a guard. If she refuses, send her back to whatever 3rd world socialist festering place she came from. As a citizen, I am sick and tired of these Minnesota so called congressional leaders and their weird socialist-commie sympathizer views. Enough is enough.
All noise. The refugee cap under Biden is no longer being enforced. Under Trump, applicants for refugee status were required to wait for entry into the USA until their case was heard and approved. Under Biden, applicants are allowed into the United States, and just told to show up for their hearing, scheduled many months away. Guess what? Almost no one ever bothers to show up, once they are in the USA anyway.
some one take out the trash please!
Ilhan Omar, who married her own brother, to get him into our Country illegally. Omar has nothing to worry about, because the Department of No Justice will never prosecute this “racist xenophobic” traitor. This includes the Department of No Justice under Jeff Sessions and William Barr.
Is it a prerequisite that all democrats have to take an oath of hatred against the United States and its constitution? What is especially terrifying is that the left actively recruits these terrorists as candidates for positions of power and leadership. And the voters? Keep them dumb. “Look everyone . . those democrats in trench coats and in the van with no windows are going to give FREE CANDY! Why not get in?”
Shut up Omar nobody listens to your commie pie hole.
She got elected so somebody listens to her.
It should come as no surprise that anti-American, anti-Christian, anti-Semitic, and anti-Israel Islamist Representative Ilhan Omar is upset that the delusional, woke fools in the Biden-Harris administration are not moving fast enough to destroy our national sovereignty and turn America into a violent, Islamist nation like her home country of Somalia or Iran. I suggest that Omar take her hateful beliefs and go back to Somalia where she will be welcomed by the failed nation’s violent Islamic thugs.
No kidding, anyone that is for open borders, this is an example of why we should close them. Racist? I can’t think of any people that are more racist than Muslims, who believe they are the only ones that are right.
Unfortunately, I think WE are stuck with this *** in our Government ,due to the fact, she represents the Muslim Community in her little Somalia of Minnesota. Thank you Hussein and your 8 years as the Most Successful sleeper cell in our Country!