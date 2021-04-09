Ilhan Omar is critical of the Biden administration for its refugee decisions, and for possibly continuing construction of the controversial Mexico border wall.

Somali-American congresswoman Ilhan Omar has slammed efforts by the Biden administration to continue construction of Donald Trump’s wall on the Mexico border, and for not reversing limitations of refugee admissions set by the previous administration. The Democrat congresswoman was responding to comments made by Security Department Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who reportedly told employees that border wall construction could start in order to plug “gaps” in the current border.

“It’s shameful and unacceptable for @POTUS to continue the construction of Trump’s xenophobic and racist wall,” she said in a tweet, before releasing a lengthy statement.

“We cannot and we must not fall victims to politics of fear and hatred that drives the far-right,” she said in a statement.

“I am deeply disturbed by reports that the Administration is considering further construction of Trump’s wall.”

Omar went on to criticize the government leaving Trump era limitations that make it difficult for refugees to enter the country.

“Joe Biden ran on a promise to increase the refugee cap.

“When meeting with the Administration, I have repeatedly urged them to follow through on these promises, yet the Administration has yet to reverse the harsh limitations of refugee admissions set by the previous administration.

“Because of this, hundreds of refugees had their hopes dashed last month as we cancelled flights to the United States. Abandoning those who fled unthinkable atrocities does not align with the promises set by this administration.”

President Biden halted Pentagon money going into building the wall, however Mayorkas said it still ‘leaves room’ on finishing ‘some gaps in the wall’,” according to The Washington Times.

“It’s not a single answer to a single question. There are different projects that the chief of the Border Patrol has presented and the acting commissioner of CBP presented to me,” the secretary said.

“The president has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to the construction of the border wall is ended. But that leaves room to make decisions as the administration, as part of the administration, in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished,” he said.

Follow us onFacebook,TwitterandInstagramto stay connected

(c) @ 2021 The New Arab. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.