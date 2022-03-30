AOC wants him off the court.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) Tuesday called on Justice Clarence Thomas to step down from the Supreme Court over conflicts involving his wife’s backing of former President Trump’s illegal effort to overturn his election loss.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story. The source of the story is in the dateline. We publish it for the purpose of informing our readers and providing an opportunity to discuss it. What is GOPUSA? Read our About Us page to find out.
Otherwise, the firebrand progressive warned Thomas could face impeachment.
“Clarence Thomas should resign,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If not, his failure to … recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment.”
AOC joins a handful of progressive lawmakers calling for Clarence Thomas to step down in recent days.
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), who chairs a House subcommittee overseeing federal courts, said he plans to hold a “robust investigation” over the issue.
“All options have to be on the table,” Jones said.
Clarence Thomas should resign.
If not, his failure to disclose income from right-wing organizations, recuse himself from matters involving his wife, and his vote to block the Jan 6th commission from key information must be investigated and could serve as grounds for impeachment.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2022
Congress must understand that a failure to hold Clarence Thomas accountable sends a loud, dangerous signal to the full Court – Kavanaugh, Barrett, & the rest – that his acts are fair game.
This is a tipping point. Inaction is a decision to erode and further delegitimize SCOTUS.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2022
Subpoenas, investigations, and impeachment should absolutely be on the table. We shouldn’t have to think twice about that.
We must go where the facts take us. A failure to act puts the imperiling of democracy squarely on *our* shoulders. It’s our duty to defend it.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 29, 2022
Criticism of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to grow after more evidence emerged about the involvement of his wife, Virginia, better known as Ginni, in Trump’s scheme to stay in power after losing the election.
A well-known right-wing activist, Ginni admitted attending Trump’s Jan. 6 rally, but says she did not storm the Capitol and insists she “played no role” in planning the attack.
Last week, it was revealed that she exchanged dozens of text messages with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging Trump not to give up power peacefully.
While there is a Code of Conduct for United States Judges used to promote the integrity, independence, and impartiality of the federal judiciary, the Code does not explicitly apply to Justices of the Supreme Court. Namely, it’s up to each justice to decide whether to recuse themselves from a case with implications for a close relative or associate.
Supreme Court judges can be impeached, but that possibility remains extremely far-fetched as it would require a two-thirds vote in the evenly divided Senate.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
What an embarrassment to have this idiot in the US Congress. How far have we fallen.
Just wait until those 2 million Biden uneducated poverty stricken illegals he allowed to cross the border get given the right to vote. We will have completely fallen into the Democrat swamp quicksand way over our heads.
The 11 million illegals they were always talking about has now turned into 56 Million, when you add those 2 Million that we know about, that Biden just let into our country .
All mouth and no brain Cortez moving along to her next PR stunt. You have to wonder how such an airhead could ever get elected to Congress. Has no common sense whatsoever.
YOUare one of a sizeable group who needs to go, AOC—and the sooner, the better. Clarence Thomas is the best Justice on the Court, but I suppose Ketanji Jackson—who can’t define what a woman is because she isn’t a biologist—is more on your intellectual level.
If Trump’s attempts to stop the election steal were illegal as OAC claims, he would now be in jail. Media claims. manufactured lies and propaganda do not make it so, as we all are discovering on the Hunter Biden crime coverups. OAC impeaching a sitting Supreme Court justice for things his wife said are like locking IIhan Omar’s husband up for marrying Ilhan Omar his sister, in order to illegally sneak him into the country. What the hell is it about the word ILLEGAL that OAC and her squat of social criminals cannot seem to grasp? They all are destined to be arrested for conspiracy to engage in unamerican activities and attempts to overthrow of the U.S. Supreme Court through nonsense impeachments and unamerican illegal court packing in her own efforts to overturn a legal Supreme Court Nomination via open conspiracy. and outright Unconstitutional rebellion.
This is why the Court is an equal branch of government, it is not subject to the whims of legislative or executive branches, much to their consternation at times. It would seem that AOC thinks spouses of government officials are subordinate to the position holder and should not think for themselves. “Wives be subject to your husbands!” Sound familiar, that seems to be her take on the situation. Next she will ask that all justices appointed by Republicans recuse themselves.
IMPEACH a.o.c. ,
Unfortunately, stupidity is not an impeachable offence.
But isn’t treason?
When the laptop information on hunter was being tide to biden was it not said that hunter was a private citizen and no association to biden so why should judge Thomas resign/recluse himself after all his spouse is a PRIVATE citizen and does have “freedom of speech” and has no association to judge Thomas. As usual aoc (Always Out of Control) is crying for attention. She fits without doubt saying “stupid is as stupid does”
O’Crazio is a Leftist Racist blow up doll, no more, no less.
she is a fool
I’m not sure she’s a fool; I think she’s a telegenic pawn that is getting a lot more money as a Leftist puppet than she ever imagined. Not that smart, but smart enough to know she’s being paid waaay above her skill level.
Ms Cortez is one of the manifestations of the putrid conditions infesting our great country. As an immigrant, for me the USA has always been the magnet of hope. My father, who brought us to this great nation and loved our adopted land, always said that the USA started its long, but steady descent, with the banning of prayer in schools in 1962.
We have become more narcissistic in the last fifty years and our children have been the principal victims.
It is immaterial what the imbecillic Cortez says. She could not clean the shoes of the great Justice Thomas. The opprezzed Ms Cortez was so “victimized”, from living in Westchester County, attending Boston College, and becoming a Congress babe. For me this is not about Justice Thomas but how can this great country elect such dangerous, moronic and narcissistic legislators, from this faux-president to garbage legislators.
This is the principal problem. Let’s wake up America before it is too late. May God shed His Grace on this magnificent land!
That’s right Justice Clarence Thomas’s wife was exercising her 1st Amendment right when she was stating and expressing her opinion/political views concerning the 2020 election. AOC on the other hand continues to make a lot of noise because when she is eligible, she is going to run for President of the USA!
MY God! Biden WAS right! We need a regime change–but in the USA….
Can’t somebody get this woman out of Congress? Perhaps cut off all the Soros’ money keeping her and the other Marxists in office?
Honest American middle of the road voters have no power any more.
Alexandria Obviously Communist is the one who needs to be impeached. Along with Nazi PeeLousy, Maxine Mudbrain Waters, Sheila Jacka**-Lee and a lot of others I could name.