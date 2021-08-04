Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, is proposing a plan to provide monthly stimulus payments up to $1,200 for adults and $600 for children.
The “Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph” plan or SUPPORT, is “designed to build a 21st-century economy that is reflective of Americans’ everyday needs,” according to a press release.
“For too long we have prioritized endless growth while millions are homeless, hungry or without healthcare” Omar said. “The pandemic has laid bare these inequalities. We as a nation have the ability to make sure everyone has their basic needs like food, housing and healthcare met.”
A new Office of Guaranteed Income Programs would be established in the Treasury Department to oversee the payments under the proposal. United States residents 18 and older would receive $1,200 payments while child dependents would receive $600 monthly.
Eligibility is dependent on income. For example, single taxpayers would have to have an Adjusted Gross Income of $75,000 or less. For married couples filing jointly, maximum income would have to be $150,000. These stimulus payments would then gradually be scaled down $5 for every $100 over those income levels.
Getting ready to introduce a major guaranteed income bill tomorrow. What are your thoughts on income guarantees?
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 29, 2021
Omar’s bill would fund guaranteed income pilots in hundreds of communities, then launch a national program to send $1,200 monthly to people making up to $75,000 a year. https://t.co/thj4p2X0Bc
— HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) July 29, 2021
The program would be established with a $2.5 billion grand fund used to pilot guaranteed income programs across the U.S., according to AL.com. The efforts would be studied from 2023 to 2027 with the national program and payments starting in 2028.
Some Democratic members of Congress have shown support for Omar’s bill, as expressed in public statements.
“It’s crucial that we assess the economy based on how it serves working people, instead of on the profits of the largest corporations,” said Democratic Congresswoman from Illinois Marie Newman. “I am proud to cosponsor the GPI Act & SUPPORT Act to ensure that we are accounting for economic justice in policymaking, and to provide crucial cash assistance to tackle the country’s gross income divide. A strong economy does not just work for the wealthy and well-connected, it should work for everyone. I am thrilled to support legislation designed to do just that.”
The Socialist Democrat Party Dictatorship takeover attempt.
This Democrat Party has become our country’s most DEADLIEST ENEMY!!!
Vote all of these Democrat enemies OUT OF OFFICE EVERYWHERE!!!!!
Is she out of her freaking mind? And who are the idiots who agree with her? America is going down the toilet. At 18 years old, and above, they should be working and not receiving handouts. Additionally, if I had
ever made $75,000 per year in my 80 years I certainly would not have needed government handouts. We
supported 4 children, they worked from the time they could, they helped put themselves through college, I was widowed at 42 and worked three jobs to continue to support my children, and are now very successful. If you cannot afford to support your children, then don’t have them. The woman and her ilk are total idiots.
“designed to build a 21st-century economy that is reflective of Americans’ everyday needs,”
HUH?? If the government pays Democrat people NOT to work, Democrat People won’t work.
Look at what happened when the Democrat Party government payed $600 a week for unemployment.
And Where do these FOOLS think that government gets money from??…… TAXES!!
If FOOLS do not work, they don’t pay taxes.
Where is this monthly stimulus payments up to $1,200 for adults and $600 for children going to come from?
From the rich? Who moved out of the U.S.?
From the Corporations who moved out of the U.S.?
But…. we have a country full of Democrat’s “useful idiots” greedy, stupid, fools.
Milton Friedman idea now being used to increase government dependency. As proposed originally, it would have replaced all other government handouts giving the individual the flexibility to decide how best to use it with NO penalties for work and gaining job experience. Omar’s plan is just a vote buying with money from my wallet with no real long term benefit to the recipient.
This money is coming out of her pocket, correct?
I think that’s a GREAT IDEA!
Ilhan Omar (HERSELF), or the Democrats (ALONE) can reach into THEIR pockets and pay everyone whatever they want!
What is a STUPID idea, is taking TAX DOLLARS (from the productive in the country) and GIVING it to those who DON’T EARN IT (or, dare I say, DO ANYTHING TO DESERVE IT)!
Look at how Government Handouts have convinced SOME people to stay at home and suck on the Government teet, instead of GETTING A JOB (because Government is PAYING THEM to do NOTHING)!
So much for filling those jobs we cannot fill.
Of all the rocks I know, this putz is dumber than a bag of the dumbest rocks I know.
1,200 plus 600 for each child , if you have 5 kids that’s 3,000 a month. Why work ever!!. There are income limits for welfare and food stamps. So even having 1 child(1200 + 600= 1800) will put you over the income limit. are they really going to give up welfare and food stamps and section 8 and public housing, Medicaid , free lunch at school, free,free,free ??? You know the answer and they will still cry racism
I’m all for it – as long as the recipients give up all other welfare programs (read: Food stamps, Welfare, Social Security, AFDC, subsidized housing, Medicare, Medicaid, etc.)!!