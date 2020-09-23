NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf apologized Wednesday for comments he made about the difficulty of finding qualified Black executives.
Scharf said that “there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from” in the corporate America. The memo was written in June, but became public this week.
The comments and similar statements made in a Zoom meeting, reported by Reuters, led to an intense backlash in Washington and on social media.
“Perhaps it is the CEO of Wells Fargo who lacks the talent to recruit Black workers,” said Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez of New York, on Twitter.
Scharf on Wednesday said in a prepared statement that his comments reflected “my own unconscious bias.”
“There is no question Wells Fargo has to make meaningful progress to increase diverse representation,” he wrote.
American banking is dominated by leadership that is largely white and male. None of the six big Wall Street banks have ever had a Black or female CEO. Citigroup a few weeks ago announced it would promote a woman to CEO next year, the first on Wall Street to do so.
The last prominent African American to serve as CEO at a large financial services company was Kenneth Chenault, the former CEO of American Express. He retired in 2018. In an interview with The Associated Press at the time, Chenault called the lack of a pipeline to recruit and retain diverse talent “embarrassing” to the financial services industry.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Just stop it. Enough of this garbage. People need to be qualified for the position, and given the socialist educations, which was no education in Reading, Writing and Arithmetic, there are very few who qualify in those necessary subjects. Instead, children learned how to be good little socialists.
They learned sex education, how to have sex and even have perverts come to read to them. But don’t allow those Gideons on campus. No, no, no. Can’t hand out a Bible either. Remember the Common Core Math?
Wells Fargo showed their weakness now instead of ignoring the Marxists and going right on finding the most qualified person for the job. I will now find a local bank instead of using Wells Fargo. If this is the garbage they buy into, then I want no part of it. I want someone who knows MATH. No telling who Wells Fargo will hire now.
Wells Fargo, the Marxists are going after the weaklings like you and are and intend to tear down America’s financial institutions too. And you are LISTENING TO THAT spokeswoman AOC to do the Marxists bidding. Get a major clue as to what is happening in front of your eyes WELLS FARGO!
IF “there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from” ,,,,,maybe liberal institutions should stop offering scholarships to black men with criminals records based upon their ability to play football, instead of their ability to process the difference between good and evil, moral and immoral, and the ability to SELF-govern a life instead of surrendering it to the first immediate gratification that comes their way with the offer of quick money.
Never offer an apology for a crisis you did not create, lest YOU become part of the problem. Seeking talented black executives is a good thing, so is settling for nothing but the best and brightest of the black talent that shows up at your door. Covering the problem with a blanket of political correctness instead of shouting it to the housetops in anger just perpetuates the deception and prolongs the agony created by white liberals in the black community ,who seek to control that community with emotion rather than empowering it with reason and cognitive solutions, and just allows the social highway robbers on the American roads to success to rob the blacks you carry within those Wells Fargo Stagecoaches while the white passengers just get to keep all their money, reason, success. and ability to have self-governing lives.
What a country we have become, we now have to apologize for telling the truth.