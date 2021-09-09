Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the state’s strict new abortion law, but drew mockery of her own for using the phrase ‘menstruating persons.’

The progressive New York Democrat spoke out in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, slamming Abbott as ignorant of reproductive science but appearing to trip over her own phrasing.

‘I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body. In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a woman — with a female or menstruating person’s body,’ said Ocasio-Cortez.

The term ‘menstruating person’ is intended to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary people who still have periods.

– Daily Mail

Sorry to breakdown Biology 101 on national TV, but since Gov. Abbott doesn’t seem to know, six-weeks pregnant means your period is 2 weeks late. No rape survivor truly has 6 weeks to get an abortion. Nor do many report their assaults ever. The Governor’s remarks are disgusting. https://t.co/o52NF3MX8k — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) September 8, 2021

Sexual assault is an abuse of power that attempts to seize sexual control over another person’s body. Anti-choice laws are also an abuse of power that attempts to seize sexual control over people’s bodies en masse. And that’s 1 way rape culture informs anti-choice legislation. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021

Hard to argue that this is an attack on women when you simultaneously abort their existence with “menstruating person.” https://t.co/up5GhJxpC1 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 8, 2021