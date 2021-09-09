Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the state’s strict new abortion law, but drew mockery of her own for using the phrase ‘menstruating persons.’
The progressive New York Democrat spoke out in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, slamming Abbott as ignorant of reproductive science but appearing to trip over her own phrasing.
‘I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body. In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a woman — with a female or menstruating person’s body,’ said Ocasio-Cortez.
The term ‘menstruating person’ is intended to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary people who still have periods.
– Daily Mail
Sorry to breakdown Biology 101 on national TV, but since Gov. Abbott doesn’t seem to know, six-weeks pregnant means your period is 2 weeks late.
No rape survivor truly has 6 weeks to get an abortion. Nor do many report their assaults ever. The Governor’s remarks are disgusting. https://t.co/o52NF3MX8k
— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) September 8, 2021
Sexual assault is an abuse of power that attempts to seize sexual control over another person’s body.
Anti-choice laws are also an abuse of power that attempts to seize sexual control over people’s bodies en masse.
And that’s 1 way rape culture informs anti-choice legislation.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021
Hard to argue that this is an attack on women when you simultaneously abort their existence with “menstruating person.” https://t.co/up5GhJxpC1
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 8, 2021
‘I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body. In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a woman — with a female or menstruating person’s body,’ said Ocasio-Cortez.
Akin to a similar remark made by Jen Psaki a few days ago to a reporter. however, these same women seem to think that Joe Biden falls just short of the Creator.
‘menstruating person’
Really ??? Is there no end to this clowns stupidity ?!?
Does she not realize that if you are raped you have access to the morning after pill and you can get a test that will tell you if you are pregnant in 2 weeks? You can find out you are pregnant way b/4 6 weeks. You don’t have to wait to miss a period. She’s the stupid one.
Less than one percent of abortions are rape based. That includes morning after. The issue is a true RED Herring. (on both sides) The only thing this law does is encourage quick rape reporting and probably lying women who say they were raped 6 months after when their husband comes home from the wars he has been on for 15 months. Funny a childless loved-less woman thinks she knows more about a woman’s body than Abbott. There are parts of hers she hasn’t even seen.
This creature is disgusting. What makes her think she ‘knows’ that? Is she inferring that Abbott isn’t intimate with a woman because of his paralysis? That’s discrimination but there is nothing too low for AOC and her pals to try to use against a political opponent.
That’s okay, AOC…
WE KNOW that YOU are unfamiliar with a BRAIN CELL!