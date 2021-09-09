Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott over the state’s strict new abortion law, but drew mockery of her own for using the phrase ‘menstruating persons.’

The progressive New York Democrat spoke out in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, slamming Abbott as ignorant of reproductive science but appearing to trip over her own phrasing.

‘I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body. In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a woman — with a female or menstruating person’s body,’ said Ocasio-Cortez.

The term ‘menstruating person’ is intended to be inclusive of transgender and non-binary people who still have periods.
Daily Mail

——————————–

Rating: 1.0/5. From 1 vote.
Please wait...