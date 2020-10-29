A former Hunter Biden business partner said Tuesday he was warned against going public with information about their business dealings when another ex-partner told him: “You’re just going to bury all of us.”

During an appearance on Fox News, Tony Bobulinski said he spoke with former partner Rob Walker to demand that Walker get US Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to retract his claim that The Post’s recent reporting on Hunter Biden’s emails was part of a Russian-orchestrated “smear on Joe Biden.”

Host Tucker Carlson then played a snippet of an audio recording that Bobulinski said was part of the phone conversation.

“If he doesn’t come out, on record, I am providing the facts,” Bobulinski said.

This is an excerpt from the New York Post.

The following is additional footage of the interview that was not shown the first night.

